Dolphins first rounder has chance to immediately prove his value after big trade

The NFL landscape changed drastically on June 1, with several massive trades taking place. The one that impacts the Miami Dolphins the most is the New England Patriots' acquisition of receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins will now have to face off against Brown twice a year, but this gives cornerback Chris Johnson the opportunity to showcase why Miami felt confident in making him a first-round pick.

A.J. Brown trade to Patriots gives Miami Dolphins rookie Chris Johnson a massive shot

Matching up against Brown won't be an easy task, as he's one of the best receivers in the game. In seven seasons, he has notched 524 receptions for 8,024 receiving yards and 56 receiving touchdowns. Brown has also gone over 1,000 yards in six of his seven NFL campaigns. At his best, Brown is an All-Pro caliber player, but how Johnson matches up with him in 2026 will be something to watch for.

The Dolphins nabbed Johnson with the 27th overall pick, and due to the need to improve the corner room, they believe they achieved that with this selection. Coming into the league, Johnson was a two-year starter at San Diego State.

During his time there, Johnson was known for awareness, instinctiveness, and athleticism that allowed him to make plays in either man or zone. No matter what kind of coverage his coaches asked him to do, Johnson excelled. He knows how to bait a quarterback into throwing a pass before quickly closing on the ball to break it up and catch an interception (six career collegiate picks).

Johnson is listed at 6-foot, 193 pounds, while Brown comes in at 6-foot-1, 226 pounds. The 33-pound difference is something that can work out in Brown's favor at times, but it doesn't mean that Johnson wouldn't hold his own when in coverage.

It's all about leverage and positioning, which Johnson showed he's good at. Of course, it's a lot to ask a rookie to shut down an All-Pro, but when you look at Miami's depth chart, Johnson looks like the best option already.

There will be times for adjustment for sure, but these two teams don't match up until Week 8 and Week 18. Leading up to the first game, Johnson will play against the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, and Garrett Wilson. All of these receivers have different playing styles, but they will provide Johnson with valuable reps before lining up against Brown.

The better he plays in those contests, the more confidence he will have going into these battles against New England. The Dolphins aren't expected to be threats in 2026. It's all about building a new culture and getting reps for the young guys. Johnson is expected to play a ton, but he'll get a shot at proving himself, especially when he lines up against Brown.