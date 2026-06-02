Dolphins can't continue to ignore these offseason roster holes

The Miami Dolphins draft was far from bad; in fact, most believe the Dolphins hit on most of their 13 picks. Could it have been better? Of course. Imagine general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan drafting Caleb Downs at 11, then taking Chris Johnson at 27. The secondary would be halfway to elite.

Miami's GM continues to say they were drafting the best players on their board, and that may be true, but that approach still left them with holes that can be filled with undrafted free-agent additions. Miami has more work to do.

When training camp begins, the Dolphins are going to have to look at the free agent market, whether Sullivan believes that to be the smart approach or not. The truth is, he won't have a choice; the roster simply isn't deep enough.

Miami Dolphins can't hide the glaring weaknesses on their roster even after a massive youth infusion

The tight end position may have gotten a tad better with the addition of Will Kacmarek, but without an experienced veteran in the room, it's hard to see this unit as a position of even average strength.

Greg Dulcich is the clear TE 1 on the roster, and that's great. He showed a lot of promise last season, and his return was well-deserved. He has also developed an early chemistry with quarterback Malik Willis. Dulcich will enter his fifth NFL season this year, but that's deceiving given his playing time over the course of his career. Ben Sims will compete for a depth role, but he also brings marginal experience.

Sims has three years of experience, but, like Dulcich, his time in the league has been unproductive. Miami needs a savvy veteran to help the unit, but a veteran who isn't going to demand a lot of money. If the Dolphins go into the season with who they have now, they will gain experience without question, but the offense won't be better for it.

On the defensive side of the ball, we can talk about cornerbacks all day long. Chris Johnson may have the least amount of NFL experience, but the rookie may very well be the best player in the room, and it may not even be close. JuJu Brents will enter his fourth NFL season, but he missed most of last year. His two seasons with the Colts were nothing spectacular.

Despite having one of the coolest names in sports, Storm Duck has yet to prove he can be reliable as an every-down player. Aside from those two, Miami is banking on Ethan Bonner and a group of others to make a jump this year. Jeff Hafley believes he can develop young corners; Miami's roster is going to test that.

Finally, the Dolphins' edge room could be one of the worst in the NFL. Chop Robinson is a solid starter, but 2025 taught fans he has a long way to go before he becomes better than average. His 2024 flashes didn't translate last season. With both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips gone, the Dolphins are anemic on the edge.

Aside from Robinson, the room has rookie Trey Moore, Kyle Louis, Max Llewellyn, and undrafted rookie Mason Reiger. Josh Uche and David Ojabo will provide veteran play off the corner, but it's still a weak unit on paper. Perhaps someone like Jadeveon Clowney or A.J. Epenesa could be brought in to provide better run defense and a true vet for the young guys to learn from.