Dolphins fans will love Chris Johnson selection despite potential draft reach

The Miami Dolphins had a lot of options when they traded up from the 30th pick in the first round to the 27th. The player they selected, Chris Johnson, came with more of a second-round grade than a first.

Did the Dolphins once again reach in round one? Maybe, but they got the guy they wanted. I've been high on Johnson throughout draft season and believed he would be the top choice at 43. It's a lot higher than many thought, but there was a concern that he wouldn't last that long.

Clearly, the Dolphins got wind of something, or they would not have jumped up in round one. Jon-Eric Sullivan had said they were more likely to move down than up. On Thursday night, he did both.

Chris Johnson may be the most physical cornerback the Miami Dolphins have had in a long time

Dolphins fans will love what Johnson brings to the defense. He is a coachable kid with a high ceiling and is going to learn from a head coach who takes pride in developing corners.

Marcus Mosher sees the upside that Johnson brings.

"Johnson checks every box you would want from a non-Power-4 cornerback. He was extremely productive over multiple seasons and has the ability to play on the outside and in the slot. He tested as an elite athlete and was one of the best tackling cornerbacks in the country. While he doesn't have elite size, Johnson is a well-rounded cornerback prospect who projects as a Day 1 starter."

Johnson will be making a long cross-country trip to get to South Florida, but he should be thrilled with his new location.

He will enter training camp as the likely boundary starter, but his versatility could provide Hafley with a lot of options to move him around schematically as needed.

More complete as a zone corner, it will be interesting to see how Hafley uses him. Hafley has been more of a press coverage coach, but he has said that he can adapt his defense to the personnel he has on the field.

Johnson will be fun to watch. He is aggressive like Xavien Howard, smart and disciplined like Jalen Ramsey. He has a long way to go before he can be compared to them, but his ceiling is exceptional, with a higher floor than many other cornerbacks in this year's class.