Dolphins trade up in the first round to grab potentially elite Chris Johnson

The Miami Dolphins absolutely need a cornerback or two in the 2026 NFL draft, but Fins fans know the truth. Had the team stayed together, the pass defense would have been lacking. All of that is to say that the team taking Chris Johnson in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft made a lot of sense.

Of course, to be fair, as much as the Dolphins wanted to tear things down quite a bit this offseason, any high-end player is going to be a step in the right direction. Things could have been far worse than taking Johnson, however, which is what Miami did after trading up with the San Francisco 49ers to get back to No. 27.

Johnson is a physical corner who plays the run well, and is capable of shutdown coverage once he gets used to the speed of the NFL. Still, he should be immediately impactful on all phases of the game and give the Dolphins a physical presence on the edge that has been lacking.

The Miami Dolphins choose Chris Johnson at pick 27 in the 2026 NFL draft

Adding Johnson gives the Dolphins another player who can compete in the toughness that is the AFC East, and helps reset the image of the team. No longer, with players such as the new cornerback, will Miami be viewed as a hot-weather team that withers in the cold. Johnson will make sure of that.

Miami might have been viewed as soft over the last several seasons, but the new regime of the team is changing that and making the draft decisions to go along with the new philosophy.

With a key piece in the trenches and a new number 1 corner on board, things could be looking up in South Beach.