Dolphins' AFC East rivals just drafted a troublemaker for Malik Willis

A year after drafting someone who would keep Miami Dolphins edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips off their quarterback, the New York Jets opened their draft season in 2026, making sure they have someone who gets to the quarterback.

With the second overall pick in this year's draft, the Jets opted for David Bailey over Arvell Reese. The edge help was needed, but Dolphins fans can relax, they are still the J.E.T.S., Jets, Jets, Jets. There is still a lot of time to make mistakes.

Despite the plethora of draft picks at their disposal, the Jets still have to be able to coach the players, something they have continued to fail at.

Miami Dolphins AFC East rivals nab top edge rusher as David Bailey comes off the board to the Jets at number 2

So far, the 2026 draft is gliding along as we expected. The Jets will be on the clock again at pick 16 in round one, provided they don't trade up or down.

There was never a shot at Arvelle Reese landing with the Dolphins. A tremendous talent and one of only two unquestioned top edge-rushers in this year's draft, Resse has been on the Jets' radar since the NFL Combine in March.

There was never a shot at David Bailey landing with the Dolphins. A tremendous talent and one of only two unquestioned top edge-rushers in this year's draft, Bailey has been on the Jets' radar since the NFL Combine in March.

The addition to the Jets' defense will make life miserable for more than Willis. Austin Jackson is going to get an opportunity to show that he can not only stay healthy, but can handle the bigger defensive ends, but if the rookie starts on the opposite side, the Dolphins are going to get a great opportunity to watch Patrick Paul progress.

The biggest question in this year's draft is when the Jets will take a quarterback. Some believe Alabama's Ty Simpson could be in play as early as 16, but the Jets may look to move further down in round one and potentially take him later.

The Dolphins hold the 11th overall pick and could move that selection to gain more draft capital. What will be interesting is whether or not they can play spoiler to the Jets' plans by trading with a team that might covet the same player as their New York rival.

Last season, the Jets ended their draft with seven selections, all before round six. This year, they hold eight more selections with at least two picks in rounds 1, 2, and 4. They do not have a 3rd round pick.