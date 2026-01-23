Dolphins' fans can only laugh at AFC East rivals' latest HC interview

The Miami Dolphins haven't been the best example of how to hire a head coach. In fact, under the ownership of Stephen Ross, they are a blueprint of what not to do.

Someone apparently didn't send that memo to Buffalo Bills' owner Terry Pegula or his General Manager Brandon Beane. The Bills are doing something that, in the AFC East, the Dolphins and Jets have had a cornered market on. They are interviewing Philip Rivers for their head coaching job.

ESPN sources: former Colts QB and current St. Michael Catholic High School coach Philip Rivers is interviewing today for the Buffalo Bills head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/RVfUr1swK5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins' rivals give fans a reason to roll on the floor and laugh with the latest HC interview

Fans are typically all for turning over every rock or acorn to find gems for their roster or in their front office. Finding a young up-and-coming coach that they can sneak onto the staff is a great way to cull talent. Maybe that is what Pegula is doing, using the facade of an HC interview to see if Rivers is someone they could use on the next HC's staff.

Or maybe the Bills just proved to the rest of the NFL that they didn't have a single clue as to what they were doing when they fired Sean McDermott, apparently in part due to the drafting of Keon Coleman, and despite Josh Allen's five turnovers.

Interviewing Rivers has to be some kind of joke. He made great headlines this year when he came out of retirement and set his HOF eligibility back another five years to play for the Colts. It's not like Rivers is a coach at the NCAA level. He is a high school coach. Why not call Jason Taylor and interview him? He at least coaches for the Miami Hurricanes.

Dolphins fans are having a bit of fun over the Bills lately. On Friday, they interviewed Mike McDaniel, and Bills' fans have thousands of signatures on a petition for the Bills' ownership to reinstate McDermott.

Suddenly, the Patriots are once again looking like the only team in the division that doesn't have some sort of internal issues. The Bills have Rivers, McDaniel, and a departed McDermott, the Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and a horrible salary cap, and the Jets, well, are still the Jets.