Tyreek Hill's latest social media post reignites rumors about his Dolphins exit

There are not a lot of certainties in the world of NFL football, but Tyreek Hill and his social media comments are the exception. The receiver clearly wants out of his Miami Dolphins contract.

His comments on various platforms are often cryptic without much context. That's the way he likes it. Fans and media both have to read into what he means, but his history of doing so has often left many thinking that even the simplest of comments is a plea for change.

His latest involves Eric Bienemy returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not surprising, given his play under the former Chiefs OC, but given his situation in Miami, it could be another opportunity to beg for an out.

EB to the chiefs hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2026

Tyreek Hill's latest social media post has fans wondering what his future intentions are

We don't want to put into words what we believe he is saying. It could be nothing more than a surprised thought about his former OC heading back to K.C. Earlier in the week, he posted a similar message when it was revealed Mike McDaniel could be headed to the Chargers to take over their offensive coordinator position. Welcome to the world of Tyreek Hill.

Since the 2024 season ended, Hill has come off far more distant. His attempt to reconcile with his teammates, coaches, and fans didn't go over as well as he had hoped. That's what happens when you walk off a field and then inform the media you want to be traded.

Hill's up-and-down commentary from the cheap seats (the same ones we sit in) has been, at times, infuriating. Fans have grown accustomed to his rants, his innuendos, and his desire to create chaos. As his profile once said, "Here to stir the..."

Hill is an incredible talent, but as many "diva-receivers" are, he sometimes thinks more about himself than the team. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan will have to decide if eating $15 million in cap space is worth the $30 million in savings. Fans believe it is. In Miami, most have grown tired of the antics.

If Hill's recent comments are meant to make a case for moving on, he doesn't have to do so. The Dolphins are almost certainly not going to rework his contract and give him more guaranteed money. He is likely on the way out.

Ideally, the Dolphins would trade him, but everyone in the league knows they will release him. With Hill currently rehabbing his knee after the week four injury, it would be shocking if another team stepped up and made an offer of any significance.

What is interesting is that despite Hill making comments about where others are heading, he has yet to comment on the hiring of Sullivan or the new head coach, Jeff Hafley. That's pretty telling as well.