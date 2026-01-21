Tyreek Hill's next team just became so obvious he couldn't help but comment on it

Tyreek Hill's day with the Miami Dolphins is numbered. Since Miami added a new GM and a new HC, the speedy wide receiver has been quiet. Mention Mike McDaniel's firing, and he has something to say. Now that McDaniel appears to be headed to the Chargers, Hill once again is jumping on social media.

Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how he recovers from his knee injury and whether he loses his speed. It will also be interesting to see where he lands once the Dolphins trade or release him.

With McDaniel now headed to the L.A. Chargers and Justin Herbert, Hill's rather mundane comment may actually be something else.

Mike to the chargers hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 21, 2026

Tyreek Hill would be a perfect fit in the L.A. Chargers offense, and a much-needed exit from the Miami Dolphins

There are not many Dolphins fans who want Hill back in Miami, and Hill has made it clear he likely doesn't want to come back either. His off-field problems are an annual offseason highlight reel. We need two hands to tick off the number of instances he has made the news for the wrong reasons.

His play on the field has been fantastic, but it comes with a price. Hill expects the ball to the point of it being a detriment to the offense. That's why the Dolphins need to get rid of him, but what could he be in L.A.?

If the reports are accurate and McDaniel does join the Chargers to run the offense, Hill very well could follow, provided they are willing to pay him. He gets back in the AFC West, where he will face the Chiefs twice a year, and gets a quarterback with a cannon for an arm.

To put it simply, all he has to do is run down the field.

Some see the McDaniel move as a brilliant next step for the Chargers despite the odd pairing with Jim Harbaugh. It feels like a Stephen Ross phone call of endorsement helped set this up.

We have said that McDaniel's ability to design an offense borders on genius, but he is not a good head coach, and his OC skills are going to be tested. In Miami, his play-calling was always scrutinized. His halftime adjustments didn't exist, and his lack of awareness, especially with the game clock, was always a problem.

In L.A., he might just thrive. He is going back to the West Coast, and that seems a far better fit for him than South Florida, and just maybe Hill goes with him.