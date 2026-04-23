Jeremy Fowler's latest draft news could put Dolphins in great trade-down position

Jon-Eric Sullivan will run his first NFL Draft on Thursday night when he calls the shots for the Miami Dolphins. Picking at 11 is high enough to give him a top draft prospect, but what if he gets an offer he can't refuse?

Sullivan has said that he is open to making trades, preferably down. There is a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that one team picking several picks after them is hoping to move up. Queue the long 8-minute wait when the Dolphins are on the clock.

Some teams are watching Detroit (17) as trade-up threat. They’ve been making calls.



Dallas is looking at options to move up or down, potentially. A move up would not be crazy high. It doesn’t want to give up 20 as of now. Think Chiefs (9) or maybe Browns (6) as possible entry… https://t.co/NJuuyIYBlM — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins could have a trade partner with the Lions for pick 11, and should take it

Barring an unforeseen drop of a top-10 player, Sullivan is going to have a good amount of players to choose from when he is on the clock. During his pre-draft conference with the media last week, Sullivan said he weighs trading down based on whether his draft board aligns with the move.

Sullivan believes that if he is moving down a few spots and his board shapes up to still land one of his top players, he would likely consider it. The Lions pick at 17, which would mean his draft board would have to be at least six deep for it to fall into his line of planning.

The next question would be how much Sullivan could net in a return? Possible a 2027 high draft pick, perhaps a first or second, including a draft pick this year? Maybe?

Detroit is reportedly grinding its teeth for a top offensive lineman. Francis Mauigoa has been dropping in many mock drafts of late, and Spencer Fano could slide as well. The top of the draft isn't deep with tackle talent. There are options for Detroit at 17, but if they are hoping to move up, they are not clearly sold on them.

Sullivan has to consider any offers, but ultimately, he can't pass on a prospect that will kickstart his rebuild should the guy he wants be on the board. Even if the offer is too good to pass up.

17 isn't bad for the Dolphins, if the trade were to be made. The talent level doesn't drop off after the top 10 in this draft. While not considered a great draft class, there are building blocks at every position.