Jeff Hafley may have exposed Dolphins' draft strategy at key position

In this era of the NFL, it's often best to keep your draft plans within the team facility. Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley may want to think about that the next time he speaks with the media.

Hafley is in Arizona for the Annual Owner's Meetings and spoke with Kay Adams about the direction the Dolphins are heading. They discussed Malik Willis and De'Von Achane's futures, and Hafley quickly shot down speculation that Achane could be traded. Then the conversation turned to who Willis will be throwing to.

Did HC Jeff Hafley basically just confirm the Dolphins will be adding receivers in the draft next month? 🤔@MiamiDolphins | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/W4GN5Ht9v6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 30, 2026

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley hints they will use draft capital on receivers

Hafley told Adams that they have good receivers in the building, added some good players, and have draft picks as well.

"He's going to throw the ball to some good players. We got a bunch of good guys coming back, a bunch of guys we signed, and we have a lot of draft picks, a lot of them. We have seven picks in the first 100. We'll have receivers for Malik to throw to." Jeff Hafley

Following the trade of Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins' WR room was rather thin. The only players coming back from last season who made even a small impact are Malik Washington and Theo Wease, Jr., who played more at the end of the season.

Miami added Tutu Atwell who could get a much larger role in Miami's offense.

They then added Jalen Tolbert, who has been working out with Willis already this offseason. Miami is still hoping to see a jump forward from Tahj Washington.

With the 11th and 30th overall pick, the Dolphins are in a good position to draft a top receiver prospect. They also have their second round pick and four selections in round three. The draft sets up well for quality prospects in that round, should it not fall in their favor.

It's not a huge surprise that Miami will look for WR help in the draft, but openly implying that will be the case could also open trade options should Miami wish to move down and gain more draft capital. If teams know the Dolphins are interested in taking receivers, another team may be forced to move up, opening the potential for another player to drop in their laps.