Dolphins GM just spilled the tea on De'Von Achane's future in Miami

The Miami Dolphins and De'Von Achane have been hot topics since Jon-Eric Sullivan began working to tear down the team's roster. Through cuts and trades, the 2026 team is nothing more than a shadow of the team it was last year.

Achane has been the focus of media and fans who continue to wait for word that he is being traded. It has become a topic of speculation almost daily. On Monday, the Dolphins' head coach put those rumors to rest once and for all. Then Jon-Eric Sullivan did the same.

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley responds to rumors that RB De'Von Achane will be traded before the season:



"I got a good feeling he's gonna be around."@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/6fzfBklSYy — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 30, 2026

Jon-Eric Sullivan puts the final nail into De'Von Achane trade rumors

Kay Adams asked about Achane's status, noting that there are those who don't see Achane on the roster to start the season. Hafley smiled and said, "I don't know about that one. We will save that for another day. I have a good feeling he is going to be around."

Hafley speaking about Achane as a pivotal part of the offense will make fans happy, but Sullivan made it clear that their priority right now is to get him locked up on an extension.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan shut down trade rumors regarding De’Von Achane today, saying signing the running back to an extension is a “priority” for the team in the coming weeks/months:



“There is zero effort on my end to move Achane.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 30, 2026

The news stands out as good, but one has to wonder about the wordplay. The phrase "There is zero effort on my end to move Achane" doesn't exactly sound as though he is unwilling to listen to offers. Once Miami locks the running back up, fans will be able to take a deep breath.

It's good news for the Dolphins fanbase, who have already seen Jaylen Waddle sent to the Broncos, then watched them trade Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Jets, only to see Bradley Chubb join the Bills.

Any extension may not come until after June 1st, when Miami receives the cap space from the Chubb release. Doing so before that doesn't make much sense, but a contract could still be worked out and agreed upon.

Sullivan also has to work on Aaron Brewer's potential extension as well as Jordyn Brooks, who will be a free agent after the 2026 season. Brooks has heard his name mentioned among the trade speculation winds. Ultimately, though, it looks like the bulk of the big moves for Miami are behind them for now.