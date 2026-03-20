Dolphins are not doing De'Von Achane any favors by keeping him in Miami

De'Von Achane apparently isn't for sale. One of only five names Jon-Eric Sullivan mentions as building blocks, Achane's potential suitors have so far seen the door slam in their faces.

Let's get this much right. You love Achane. I love achane. Jon-Eric Sullivan loves Achane, but in the words of Don Henley and Patty Smyth, "Sometimes love, just ain't enough."

Achane is going to get paid this offseason. Sullivan knows he needs to do this sooner rather than later, but it will most likely happen after June 1st, when Miami receives money from the Bradley Chubb release. Despite being a fan, why are they not entertaining offers?

Miami Dolphins reportedly have no interest in trading De'Von Achane, and that's selfish

The Dolphins don't want to be labeled as a team tanking for Arch Manning or any other quarterback. Jeff Hafley has made it clear that he will coach this team to win every game. We all know that the reality of this roster is that it's likely a three-win team in 2026 and at most five.

When you jump ahead to 2027, the Dolphins might be on the road to a 7 or 8-win season. That's what happens when you rebuild a football team. The 2028 season comes around, and suddenly, the Dolphins are creeping up quietly on their division rivals. Pieces are in place, things are moving, and they could be over .500 and a late-season competitor.

That's three years from now, at least. Three years of wear and tear on Achane, and more than likely, a contract year as well. The Dolphins are not going to hand out a third contract to Achane. You only have to look at the Packers.

Aaron Jones was one of the elite runners in the NFL. He played out his rookie contract, and the Packers gave him a four-year deal that averaged $12 million per season. In 2024, the Packers released him.

Running backs breakdown. Sullivan said in an early media session after joining Miami that, "fast gets slow, but big doesn't get small."

Achane is an incredible athlete right now, but will he be the same RB he is today, three or four years from now? Probably not, that's the nature of the sport. So why build a team around a guy that won't be here when the Dolphins are challenging for a playoff run?

Truth be told, if the Dolphins traded Achane to a team that is competing for a Super Bowl, we should all applaud the move for the runner. He deserves to play for a winner rather than waste his talent on a rebuild.

Running backs are easy to find; good ones are a little harder, while elite running backs are rare. That makes Achane valuable because right now, his value is the highest it will ever be in his career. He will get a big payday; he might get another one in his career, but the chances of that being in Miami are thin.

I'm not advocating trading Achane; I'm saying they should be listening to what offers are made. Sullivan said he will answer the phone, but he needs to listen to what they are saying too.