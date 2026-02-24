Jon-Eric Sullivan just gave Dolphins fans a reason to take a deep breath

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Miami Dolphins roster as it inches closer to the start of the league's new year in March. Specifically about players like De'Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle.

They are the Dolphins' best offensive players, and it isn't close. Around the league, their names carry weight, and both were involved in trade discussions last year. Waddle especially came close to being moved.

Jon-Eric Sullivan may have named both of them as building blocks to the team, but on Tuesday, he made it clear that while every option is open and he will listen to offers for any player, both are more important to him being on the roster than the draft capital they may be able to provide.

Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan doubles down on his plans for Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane

For Dolphins fans hoping to keep both players on the roster, it's good news. Waddle was extended ahead of last season, and Achane is due for an extension this offseason. He is under contract for another year, but extending him now could save money.

"My vision is for Waddle and Achane to be a part of this moving forward. " Jon-Eric Sullivan

The GM also said that the team is not actively shopping either player. That doesn't mean they won't get calls for either of them. It would take a lot to convince Sullivan to make a move that he doesn't want to make.

If the Dolphins view Achane and Waddle as key components of their future, it will take a lot to pry them away. Sullivan can put a lot of that talk to bed by getting Achane extended before the start of training camp. It would give the Dolphins some cap flexibility.

As for Waddle, his contract is a tough sell to another team. That was one of the sticking points to getting a deal done at the trade deadline. Miami won't see significant savings until after the 2027 season, when they can save $27 million against a $9.7 million dead-money hit. By then, most of the deals that left dead money behind will be off the books.