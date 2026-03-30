Tutu Atwell gives Dolphins best chance at offensive continuity that no one expected

For all the pre-free agency talk about what the Miami Dolphins offense might look like, things still remain the same, apparently.

Miami added former Rams receiver Tutu Atwell to the roster, but he doesn't move the needle for Miami's offensive rebuild. What he does do, however, is fit as a speed threat after Jaylen Waddle's departure.

Jon-Eric Sullivan has said they wanted to find a big prototype receiver, the kind that can bully cornerbacks. That won't be Atwell, and it remains a problem for the receiver unit, which will likely be addressed in the draft. But he could have a bigger role than anyone expected at first glance.

The TuTu Atwell signing is better for the Miami Dolphins than first thought

Atwell was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft by the Rams. He has spent his entire career in L.A. Now he is coming home to South Florida. He went to Miami Northwestern. The problem isn't that Atwell can't contribute; the problem is he doesn't have the build to give the Dolphins what they didn't have when Tyreek Hill was here.

Bobby Slowik knows Mike McDaniel's system well. His promotion to offensive coordinator means they will see much of the same style of play on that side of the ball. It seems as though they are banking on the quarterback change to fix the issues.

This is a good thing as it keeps continuity on the offensive side of the ball. Miami's problems on that side of the ball haven't been bad; they have just been inconsistent.

With Tyreek Hill on the field, the Dolphins focused their attention on the playmaker. Without him, they drove the ball to Jaylen Waddle, but they didn't have the kind of personnel to complement him. With Waddle now gone as well, Atwell will get a chance to step into a larger role.

Willis is a big key to the success. Not to knock Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins offense worked better when Tagovailoa was a threat to run; he couldn't do that the last two years: Willis can, and will. That opens more opportunities.

With Atwell and De'Von Achane on offense, Miami will keep at least a duo of fast weapons that will be supplemented with a major threat to run from the QB position. Slowik has to be thrilled with what he was handed.

Atwell will see plenty of offensive snaps because of his speed. That's where the Hill comparisons come in, but they also stop there as well. Atwell has had only two seasons in his five-year career in which he saw more than 60 targets, in part due to injuries.

If he can stay healthy and get on the field, he will be a big target deep, but also a defensive coverage nightmare given the other options the offense will have.