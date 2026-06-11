Dolphins Aaron Brewer extension could spell trouble for Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year extension with Aaron Brewer on Wednesday, making him one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. This comes a month after the Dolphins invested in De'Von Achane.

Jordyn Brooks has been the vocal leader on the Dolphins defense, but has yet to get a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal. Speculation about his future continues to make its way around the media circuit, but Jon-Eric Sullivan has spurned trade offers thus far.

With both Brewer and Achane locked up, the next in line is Brooks. A deal could come before training camp, but there is no guarantee one will get done.

Jordyn Brooks is still waiting for his Miami Dolphins extension that may or may not come

It's hard to know if Brooks is going to get a new deal. He has shown up for all of the offseason workouts and has remained a leader in the locker room and on the field, which is a great sign that the two sides are having productive talks.

Brewer and Achane both accepted minor tweaks to their contracts shortly after Jaylen Waddle was traded to the Broncos. Those adjustments helped Miami get cap compliant. Brooks' deal, however, wasn't touched.

The Dolphins don't have any other players ready for new deals. They could restructure a few if they absolutely had to, but no other player is in line for an extension.

Brooks is the second-highest-paid player on the Dolphins roster. He is making a modest $10.8 million, which is great for the Dolphins, but not so much for Brooks.

Rampant trade speculation has persisted since the Dolphins hired a new head coach and GM, but Sullivan has stuck to his guns about who he considers key members of the roster. Brooks has been singled out as one of them.

The trade talk won't go away until the Dolphins lock the linebacker up on an extension. Whether that happens before or during camp isn't known. If Brooks enters the season on his current deal, the trade talk will extend all the way until the deadline in early November.

With Brewer and Achane out of the way, the Dolphins can now focus on Brooks. Of the three, Brooks' might be the most difficult one to get done, given his play the last two years at a key position that often gets big money.

Fans love Brooks and would love to see him stick around. Chances are, a deal will get done before camp starts. If not, though, it could become a distraction for a team that has enough going on as it is.