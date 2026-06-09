Trade buzz refuses to go away for Dolphins All-Pro linebacker Jordy Brooks

The Miami Dolphins' offseason has become quiet compared to the flurry of activity that came in the few months following the season. June 1st came and went with no fireworks. They signed their draft class and got to work on the final OTA sessions.

Linebacker is a position of strength for Miami. Jordyn Brooks is the leader of the defense, and the team invested a second-round pick in Jacob Rodriguez. Tyrel Dodson is returning, and Jon-Eric Sullivan brought in cheap veteran options for depth.

There is, however, a cloud hanging over the team, and it continues to grow darker. Until Brooks gets a contract extension, he will still be the center of trade speculation for teams looking for linebacker help.

Miami Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks once again mentioned as top offseason trade option

Fans may be wondering why the Dolphins' best and most proven linebacker continues to be at the top of trade speculation pieces. It doesn't take a lot to figure it out.

Brooks is entering the final year of his contract

Brooks led the NFL in tackles in 2025

Brooks is still young enough to make an impact

Brooks is a leader on a team going nowhere in 2026

The Dolphins already gutted most of their roster

It's no wonder then that Greg Auman of FOX Sports has Brooks as his top potential trade candidate.

"He's [Brooks] a smart target for a linebacker-needy team," Auman explained. "If it doesn't happen before the season, it feels inevitable he lands with a contender at the trade deadline."

Nothing is inevitable in Miami. The Dolphins have to make contract decisions on Brooks and Aaron Brewer. Until those deals are done, Brooks will continue to hear his name mentioned. The Dolphins' defensive leader has not missed a voluntary workout despite the contract situation.

Brooks told the media that he is practicing because that is what he is paid to do. He said that he is there for his teammates because that is what leaders do. Brooks is saying all the right things, but his contract still hangs over his head.

It's understandable why Brooks wants a new deal. Without one, he will enter 2026 taking a risk. Injuries happen all the time, and it would take only one for him to lose financial security.

Until his contract situation is resolved, he will be the center of trade speculation. If the Dolphins don't extend him before the start of training camp, fans should then start to wonder about whether or not his immediate future is with the Dolphins.