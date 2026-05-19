Dolphins fans should love what Jordyn Brooks just said about contract talks

The Miami Dolphins have quietly looked to Jordyn Brooks as a leader since he arrived in Miami; now his voice isn't so quiet.

When the Dolphins went through a losing spell in 2024, Brooks stepped to the microphone and made it clear that the team was playing soft. That isn't the look the Dolphins want to keep. They want to be physical, but more importantly, they want the players to lead on and off the field. It's a mentality change as much as a philosophical one.

Brooks showed up to voluntary OTAs on Tuesday despite not having a new contract. When asked, the linebacker made it clear why he was at practice.

Does Jordyn Brooks have confidence a Dolphins extension will get done? Why is he at voluntary OTAs?



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/7PG8M6mJbA — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 19, 2026

Jordyn Brooks isn't worried about his contract with the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins signed De'Von Achane to a big extension earlier this month. That has led to a lot of speculation that Brooks and Aaron Brewer would be next up. Brewer has previously said that he isn't concerned about it happening. Brooks is taking the same approach.

The Dolphins LB said that he was happy and excited for Achane. "He is the best player on the team; he deserved it," Brooks said. When pressed about his own deal, Brooks said it's not in his control, and he only deals with things that he can control.

The question of why Brooks was at the OTAs without a deal is especially important. Many players will stay away with the hopes of sending a message to the front office that they want a contract. Brooks took a different approach.

"I know I need to get better. I never want to give a wrong message to the team. I want them to know I'm here no matter what."

Brooks' leadership has been exemplary since he arrived from Seattle. He may be one of the best free agent additions of Chris Grier's time in Miami. Brooks doesn't tone it down; he calls it as he sees it. When Miami isn't playing up to his expectations, he doesn't blame others, but instead looks inward to do better.

Dolphins fans are hoping that the changes Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are making will be infectious. Brooks' comments are nothing special because this is how he has been since he arrived. Clearly, his way of thinking, his attitude, and his play on the field are the reasons why Miami wants him around.

It's refreshing to hear, given the last several years where players were not holding each other accountable, let alone themselves. Brooks, of course, excluded.