Experts provide Dolphins with plenty of bulletin board material for 2026

The NFL schedule was released last week, and with it came predictions for the successes and failures that await. The Miami Dolphins are not high on anyone's success list. In fact, the NFL looked at Miami and wanted nothing to do with them on primetime.

Dolphins fans don't care about getting premium games on the holidays or on one of the "Night Football" games scheduled. They want a team that will become a winner. In Miami, the expectations to achieve that may be high, but this year is going to be more brutal than many believe.

Across the NFL landscape, NFL experts continue to weigh in on the season ahead, and there is one commonality: the Dolphins are the easiest game on team-specific schedules.

Miami Dolphins considered the easiest game on their opponents schedule

Site experts around the FanSided Network were recently asked about their schedules. What is the marquee game of the season, the toughest game, and of course, the easiest game? Needless to say, Miami's opponents are not too worried about the Dolphins. Which is exactly how Miami should want it.

The experts who cover the Lions, Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Raiders, Broncos, and Bears all listed the Dolphins as the easiest opponent on their schedule.

"It has to be the Dolphins in Week 14," Ryan Heckman of Bear Goggles On said. "The Bears know Malik Willis well, and frankly, he and De'Von Achane are all the Dolphins have going for them. Caleb Williams could end up going nuclear in that game, and it should be over by halftime."

Working in the Dolphins' favor is that by Week 14, they will have had plenty of time to get on board with the changes being implemented. Miami won't be the raw team they will be when the season starts. This is exactly the kind of attitude Miami is hoping their opponents will have too.

Matt Conner of Arrowhead Addict also sees the Dolphins as their weakest opponent in 2026, but his view is a little more realistic.

"The Chiefs begin their road slate with a week 3 visit to Miami. The Dolphins are in the midst of a multi-year rebuild. A young (Chiefs) defense should enjoy a respite from facing Malik Willis on a depleted roster."

Conner may want to pump the brakes just a bit here. The fact that the Chiefs have a young defense could also spell trouble for Kansas City. Malik Willis might be an enigma, but Achane is not. The Dolphins' running game could be explosive out of the gate, and teams like K.C., looking for an easy defensive game, might get more than they bargained for.

Bulletin board material will be in abundance this season, clearly.