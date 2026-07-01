OTAs gave Dolphins an exciting development to watch during training camp

Chris Grier was never a consistently good evaluator of talent, but he may have at least provided the Miami Dolphins' new regime with some fundamentally sound building blocks.

From cornerback Jason Marshall to left tackle Patrick Paul, there are players peppered around the roster that Jon-Eric Sullivan is hoping Jeff Hafley can coach up. Each position has its own level of competition, but none may be as intense as in the secondary.

At other positions, there might be two players competing for one roster spot, or maybe two players battling for the starting job, but at safety, it's a free-for-all battle for the final 53, and there are no easy predictions as to who will win.

Miami Dolphins best training camp competition could be in the deep secondary

The safety unit as a whole had solid OTA and mini-camp practices. Dante Trader has emerged as a vocal leader, and that is giving many fans hope for his long -term future. While Trader is as near a lock to take what might be only four roster spots, the other three are open for those wanting to take them.

Michael Taaffe - The rookie has already started making an impression on his coaches. Taaffe practiced well and has the leadership qualities the Dolphins have looked for. As a 2026 draft pick, he has a good chance to make the team.

Lonnie Johnson, Jr. - Johnson has the distinction of having the most experience of any player in the room. With seven NFL seasons under his belt, Johnson has started 22 games in his career, but his NFL resume isn't enough to guarantee him a roster spot.

Major Burns - A highly touted UFL safety, the former Houston Gambler was named to the All-UFL team and led the entire UFL in interceptions. He is hoping to make an impact this August and compete for more than just a practice squad spot.

Zayne Anderson - Anderson has potential, but what is working most in his favor is that he played the last three seasons for the Packers. He has started only two NFL games, but given the experience of others and the youth movement, Anderson has as much of a shot at making the roster as anyone else.

Louis Moore - Moore is an undrafted free agent who was part of Indiana's NCAA Championship run. There are many NFL media experts who believe Moore is an absolute steal as an UDFA. The Dolphins see a lot of potential in the rookie, but can they afford to release him with the hopes of him clearing waivers to land on the practice squad?