Dolphins have a hidden breakout star waiting to prove everyone wrong

There are two sides to every rebuild. Sure, on one hand, the Miami Dolphins have a shot to be the worst team in the NFL in 2026. But the team's relentless purging of the roster leaves golden opportunities for young players to shine.

Second-year safety Dante Trader Jr. has the chance to become one of the best players on Miami's defense this season. With Minkah Fitzpatrick gone, the Dolphins' safety room is as barren as it could be.

Maybe that results in disaster. But there's a real possibility that Trader inserts himself as a key figure in this defense for years to come.

Miami Dolphins' Dante Trader Jr. is a 2026 breakout candidate

ESPN's Aaron Schatz recently named the biggest remaining roster need on each NFL team. He could have picked just about any position group for the Dolphins, but he picked safety. He said, "The Dolphins have plenty of positions where there isn't really a hole, per se, just a collection of uninspiring veterans and middle-round picks. The one that stands out most is safety."

Trader is currently the headliner of the group.

After being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Trader hit the ground running. He played a significant share of the snaps in Week 1, carving out a role as a rotational defensive back in Anthony Weaver's defense. While the opportunity was there for the rookie, his performances left something to be desired early on. The young safety looked lost in coverage at times, allowing receptions on nearly 90% of passes thrown in his direction, per PFF.

He did rack up 55 tackles on the year, but most of his quality showings came late in the season. At that point, the national media had shifted its attention to teams more relevant in the playoff picture. Trader's impact went unnoticed.

This season, there won't be many other places to look. Outside of De'Von Achane and Jordyn Brooks, the Dolphins don't have many established players on either side of the ball. Plenty of players will get the chance to shine in front of their new coaching staff, and Trader might have the best chance to garner attention.

In a full-time role, the second-year safety could be much more productive, potentially nearing 100 total tackles. He looked much more comfortable in coverage throughout the back half of the season, indicating that he's adjusting to the speed of the NFL game. If that growth continues, he could be one of the best all-around players on this defense.

Most fifth-round draft picks don't get this kind of opportunity in just their second season. If Trader takes advantage of it, fans and analysts will stop talking about him as a weak spot on the Dolphins' defense moving forward.