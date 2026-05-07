Dolphins' biggest roster hole could be filled by 2 players nobody saw coming

No team has completely stripped their roster in a way the Miami Dolphins have this offseason. Of course, we knew the Dolphins were set to rebuild, and fans are still trying to settle into their new reality.

Whether we think Malik Willis is the future or not, the Dolphins should be well-positioned to add a franchise quarterback in 2027 as well. Hopefully, by then, a few other position groups will be far more solidified, which would allow the Dolphins to take a significant step forward.

One of those position groups still way up in the air is within the safety room. In his latest column, ESPN's Aaron Schatz talked about this very group and called it the Dolphins' biggest roster hole to date.

"Currently penciled in to start at safety are veteran Lonnie Johnson Jr., who is 30 and has started only three games in the past four seasons, and Dante Trader Jr., who started just three games as a fifth-round rookie in 2025 but managed to make 55 tackles," wrote Schatz.

The Miami Dolphins might see a pair of Day 3 rookies make some noise at the safety position

The way Schatz painted this safety room isn't exactly glowing in nature, but it is reality. He did, however, go on to highlight a couple of rookies who could challenge for a role.

"Behind the starters, fourth-round pick Kyle Louis (a linebacker-safety hybrid) and fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe are next in line."

Of the two players Schatz mentioned, Kyle Louis is the most intriguing. Coming out of Pittsburgh, Louis was viewed as a player who would eventually go on to be a strong starter in this league. Somehow, though, he fell all the way to the fourth round.

To say the Dolphins stole him at that position would be an understatement.

But, could Louis really line up at safety?

As NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote in Louis' draft profile, he has the ability to run with receivers just like a cornerback would. So, in a nutshell: yes, he very well could line up at safety.

Would he be best at linebacker or safety, though? Where would the Dolphins get the most out of him?

Louis is a player who will undoubtedly be on the field for the Dolphins as a rookie. He is that good, even as a Day 3 pick. Boasting skills to excel both against the run and in coverage, he's going to earn a role.

With the Dolphins' current safety room so lackluster, though, it's worth trying him out there.

As for Michael Taaffe, he's a true safety but was graded by some experts as a Round 7 type of pick. At the very least, Taaffe should come in and make an impact on special teams. But it's worth giving him every bit of an opportunity to unseat a current starting safety.

With the way this roster has been stripped, there is really no telling who's going to wind up with either of those spots.