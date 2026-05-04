Dolphins' biggest defensive weakness is hiding in plain sight

Jon-Eric Sullivan managed to draft 13 players over the last weekend of April, but those 13 picks couldn't fix the Miami Dolphins' secondary entirely.

First-round pick Chris Johnson will help usher in a new era on the boundary. His physical style of play will be what the Dolphins want to become at every position in the secondary. The Dolphins still have a problem on the other side of the field.

It's not just cornerback that remains an issue. Safety doesn't look all that good either.

Miami Dolphins must find a way to add more defenders to their secondary before the season

Sullivan said that one of the reasons they didn't address more in the secondary was that they liked the guys they have back there. They also said the draft didn't fall the way they wanted at times. In other words, they still have work to do, but won't say it.

JuJu Brents looked good last year, for two starts in seven games before he was injured. Looking good, however, doesn't mean he is a solution. Storm Duck looked good in camp and at times in 2024, but that doesn't mean he is ready to handle the boundary.

The slot will now be handled by Jason Marshall. He replaces Kader Kohou, who left as a free agent. Marshall showed a lot of good tendencies last year and should be able to keep that spot from being a problem.

At cornerback, the problems are on the boundary with a rookie and two guys that have yet to prove they can handle the work consistently, but the depth behind them is not deep; that too is a problem. Ethan Bonner may be the best option.

Safety isn't much better. The Dolphins will rely on free agent additions Zayne Anderson and Lonnie Johnson, along with returning veteran Dante Trader. They drafted Michael Taaffe late in the draft, but he is a long way from being a starter.

That's it, folks! Consider there are currently 13 players listed as cornerbacks on the Dolphins roster. That will increase to 14 when Johnson signs. Of those 13, only a few stand out as potential starting options.

JuJu Brents

Storm Duck

Ethan Bonner

No player has more NFL experience than Marco Wilson in terms of years. He is entering his 6th season, but he has only three career starts. The entire rest of the cornerback room has less than four years of experience. That says a lot about how well Chris Grie constructed his roster.

Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither will Miami's secondary.