Dolphins roster battles that could turn ruthless in training camp

For all the youth that has been added to the Miami Dolphins roster, you would think positional competitions would be a highlight all over the roster, and you would be 100% correct.

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan have repeatedly stressed the need for competition at each position, but that won't always be the case as some veterans have their jobs locked down.

From starters to depth chart positions to actual roster spots, this year's training camp and preseason schedule will flesh out the best of what this roster will become.

Miami Dolphins training camp will deliver the most exciting battles in more than a decade

Each year, the Dolphins have said, "Every position is going to be a competition," as they head into training camp. Then fans saw the same guys getting the same reps while their "competition" stood on the sidelines. Let's face it, was anyone really going to challenge Jonah Savaiinaea at guard last year? No, Miami had its mind made up.

Hafley and Sullivan are different. One position will not be a competition. That's quarterback. The Dolphins invested in Malik Willis, and it will take a lot more than Quinn Ewers has to supplant him. That isn't the case for these jobs.

Jacob Rodriguez vs. Tyrel Dodson

Dodson quietly had a stellar season in 2025. Statistically, he rivaled other NFL linebackers, but he lived in the shadows of Jordyn Brooks' career year. Now, he will enter camp trying to hold off the rookie phenom everyone is itching to watch.

Rodriguez has already forced fumbles during OTAs, and fans want to see more. The Dolphins have a fantastic core of LBs that also includes rookie Kyle Louis and veteran Willie Gay. Getting them all on the field together isn't going to be easy, which makes the competition that much more fun to watch.

Riley Patterson vs. Zane Gonzalez

Patterson looked good replacing Jason Sanders last season. He was nearly perfect on the year, but Gonzalez has a much stronger leg and has a history with the Dolphins' new special teams coach. Miami already phoned in the punter competitions when they released Bradley Pinion's comp, the kicking job may not get settled until the end of camp.

Malik Washington vs. Caleb Douglas vs. TuTu Atwell

We could probably add every receiver to this list. Washington is the prior regime holdover, while Douglas is the current regimes 3rd round pick. Atwell is the veteran free agent. The three of them should make the roster, but the playing time will not be evenly divided, and that's why there is competition. Miami needs two boundary receivers, and these three seem to be the top options.

Jonah Savaiinaea vs. Jamaree Salyer

Salyer wasn't signed to sit on the bench; he is here to provide competition. Last year's quality of play by Savaiinaea wasn't good enough to be guaranteed a starting job. Salyer is a cheap veteran option that plays more physical. The Dolphins like physical linemen. That puts pressure on the Dolphins' second-year draft pick to play meaner. This could be an interesting battle in camp, especially when the pads are on.