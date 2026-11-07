Dolphins may lean hard on rookie Kaytron Allen after Jaylen Wright injury news

The Miami Dolphins will face the Detroit Lions without De'Von Achane, but they may also be without Jaylen Wright.

This is Ollie Gordon II's team right now. Sorry, Achane. You can have it back next year, when your return will give the Dolphins a major two-headed monster in the backfield.

Wright has been, well, Wright this year. Flashes of something good, but never truly reaching the point of being consistent or reaching it. This week, Wright is questionable with a quad injury, and as a result, rookie Kaytron Allen may see the first major action of his Dolphins career.

Miami Dolphins fans need to get to know the name Kaytron Allen for Week 9

Allen is also listed as questionable for this week's game against Detroit, but he spoke with the media on Friday and made it clear that he is good to go for Sunday. He was a full participant in Friday's session while Wright was limited.

Miami Dolphins RB Kaytron Allen (quad) says he’s good to go Sunday vs. Lions — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 6, 2026

The only thing standing in his way is Wright. What will be interesting is to see where he fits into the game plan. Wright has handled most of the kickoff return duties this year. Allen isn't listed on the depth chart in that role, however.

The obvious, however, is at running back. Gordon handles the workload, but he, too, needs breaks, and Allen can provide them. What's interesting, if not ironic, is that it was an injury to Wright that opened the door for Gordon to step through. Will another Wright injury open the door for Allen to take over the second team job?

Allen only got a few chances with the Commanders before being released. Drafted in the sixth round by Washington, Allen's first two games saw him post more than a 4.0 yards-per-carry average in limited work, but he quickly fell out of favor. The Commanders waived him, and the Dolphins claimed him the next day. In his two weeks with Miami, he hasn't seen the field.

The Dolphins liked what they saw in Allen through their draft research, but more importantly, they were impressed during their joint practice and preseason game against the Commanders in training camp. Head coach Jeff Hafley credited his work at Penn State when talking about the waiver addition last month.

The Dolphins are going to need him if Wright is unable to go this week, and if he is not, they may be looking for someone more reliable to take the role behind Gordon.