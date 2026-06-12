Jaylen Wright already has Dolphins thinking about a depth chart change

The Miami Dolphins are done with their offseason workouts. The final practice will send players off into their vacation period. Jobs are rarely won or lost during these sessions, but that doesn't mean the depth chart won't change.

Ollie Gordon impressed in his limited workload last year. There was a lot to like, but not enough definitive tape to make any real conclusions. The rookie running back was splitting time with Jaylen Wright in 2025, but that may not be the case when training camp arrives.

After OTA and mini camp practices, Gordon reportedly has a slight edge, and that could make Wright expendable.

Jaylen Wright needs a good training camp to make the Miami Dolphins roster

The Dolphins drafted Wright a year after taking De'Von Achane. The two were supposed to form a one-two offensive punch, but Wright struggled early to get on the field. A year later, the Dolphins were drafting Gordon, and Wright's touches were reduced.

According to Alain Poupart of SI.com, the open practices to the media may have put Gordon a little more out front, and that isn't good news for Wright.

"We'll just say it went a lot better for Gordon than it did for Wright, who had his issues catching the ball."

Offseason practices are light, to say the least. They are heavy on playbook implementation. Hafley revealed that several practices were pass-only. It's hard to get an idea about how running backs will do when they are darting around defenders who can't touch them.

If you remove running out of the equation, the only way to fully judge a player at the position is their ability to catch the ball.

This is going to be a training camp competition that could be exciting for fans, but for Wright, losing the number two RB job to Gordon could end with him off the roster.

Miami currently has six runners on the roster. They will likely carry four, and Achane and Gordon will take two of those spots. Wright should have one of them as well, but if he can't prove his value with consistency on the practice field, the Dolphins coaching staff could turn to one of the others.

Working in Wright's favor was the abrupt retirement of undrafted rookie Le'Veon Moss. The Dolphins believed that Moss could make an impact on the offense.

Miami's RB room is inexperienced beyond the top three. Two undrafted rookies and a one-year veteran free agent. That doesn't mean they won't look at the free agent market when camp arrives.

Regardless of what they do, Wright's position on the team could change. He may very well find himself making the 53, but losing the backup job to Gordon. Again, this year's camp is going to separate the two of them.