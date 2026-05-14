Abrupt rookie retirement all but cements one Dolphins player's 2026 role

To say that Jaylen Wright was on the roster hot seat may be a stretch. We don't know what he would do if the Miami Dolphins gave him more opportunity during training camp. What we do know is that they were quite high on Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss.

Moss abruptly retired four days after the Dolphins' rookie camp concluded, and at this time, no one knows why. His college career was consistently good when he was on the field. The problem was that he couldn't stay healthy.

The Dolphins signed him to an UDFA contract with more than $250,000 guaranteed. It appeared Miami was bringing in the challenger for Wright or Ollie Gordon. Now, they are back to square one.

Jaylen Wright is the primary beneficiary of Le'Veon Moss' Miami Dolphins exit

Would Wright have beaten Moss for a 53-man roster spot? Probably, but there was enough tape on Moss to know he could give Wright a run for his money. Wright can't stop looking over his shoulder, though. While the Dolphins don't have another competitive runner to push them, the Dolphins expect a certain level of play.

Over his two Dolphins seasons, Wright has amassed 537 yards and two touchdowns, but he has been primarily a fill-in back, having started just two games. Last season, Wright was passed over during games in favor of the more physical Gordon.

Moss was supposed to bring that bowling ball mentality to the Dolphins' running back room. Speculation on his retirement seems to have settled on his history of injuries. He isn't a back who avoids contact; he looks for it. It's because of that the Dolphins had so much interest in him.

With Moss now off the team, there will be more opportunities for Donovan Edwards and Anthony Hankerson to get more practice reps. His departure opens an avenue for one of them to make the practice squad.

It's unlikely the Dolphins will turn to the free-agent market, given their salary-cap situation and needs at other positions. If an injury occurs, they will deal with it then.

It would have been fun to watch Moss compete, but if he is concerned about his future health, he made the right decision that most players don't make.