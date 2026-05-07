These Dolphins UDFAs could shock fans by making the final roster

When the Miami Dolphins left the NFL Draft, they had 13 new rookies to work with heading into the 2026 offseason practice sessions. Shortly after the draft concluded, they began adding undrafted rookies to the roster.

Their journey will begin this week with the rookie mini-camp, but when training camp arrives in late July, they won't be working to just earn a roster spot; they will be hoping to replace a veteran, regardless of their experience.

In all, the Dolphins added 11 undrafted rookies, but three stand out as potential fits on the Miami roster, and again, that means someone else is out of a job.

Miami Dolphins lower roster competition will leave some players out in the cold

Mason Reiger could replace Cameron Goode

Mason Reiger may be the best steal of the UDFA class. His metrics are good, his physicality stands out, and he has a non-stop motor. Finding a roster spot for Reiger will be one of the bigger camp watches of the 2026 offseason. Reiger's arrival isn't good news for Goode.

Goode has yet to take a forward step in his NFL career. He enters his fourth season with Miami after being drafted in the 7th round. He has 29 combined tackles and one pass defensed. In 37 career games, he has started one.

Miami wants to get meaner off the edge, and Reiger can provide that. If Goode is released, he will mark the final player to leave from Miami's 2022 draft class, following Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, and Skylar Thompson out the door.

Le'Veon Moss could replace Jaylen Wright

The Dolphins spent a lot of time with Moss this offseason during the pre-draft process. They like what he can bring to the table. Wright has been disappointing despite not getting the opportunities he likely needs to get better.

Wright is one of those draft picks that puts the entire Chris Grier era in perspective. He was drafted one year after De'Von Achane and Grier traded up to get him. Over his two seasons, he has two starts in 25 games, 138 rushes for 537 yards, two touchdowns, and 28 first downs.

Statistically, Wright should be posting more, but under Mike McDaniel, he was often an afterthought in the offensive system. If the Dolphins like Moss as much as they seem to, Wright's future in Miami could be coming to a close. There is simply too much more to like with Ollie Gordon at this point.

Rene Konga could earn a roster spot over Matthew Butler

Butler should look at this as an opportunity. Miami has begun a long roster makeover that may not flip until the middle of the 2028 season. Butler will enter his 4th NFL season this year. Konga stood out at Louisville and has solid developmental skills for Miami's coaching staff to work with.

Both players are depth pieces. For Konga, making the 53 would be eye-popping given the talent on the defensive front, but if there is a player that stands out to be the odd-man out, it's Butler. The competition for a DT spot will be a training camp highlight that fans should keep an eye on. Konga has the tools to develop quickly, so this should become a quality competition.