Dolphins land multitude of talented UDFA's following 2026 draft's conclusion

There has been a lot going on this offseason for the Miami Dolphins. A coach got fired, a Hall of Fame QB was hired to advise Stephen Ross, and the Green Bay Packers bought an offseason vacation home at Hard Rock Stadium.

The undrafted market is now open. The NFL Draft is over. The fun starts now. Miami is expected to be active in adding undrafted players to the roster.

In free agency, money often speaks louder than winning. In the NFL Draft, players have no say in where they go, but the undrafted have a choice. They are truly the only real free agents because there are no restrictions of any kind keeping them from choosing.

Miami Dolphins Jon-Eric Sullivan begins selling his ideals to the undrafted rookies

The draft is barely behind us, but already the Dolphins are making moves. The Dolphins have five open roster spots, per reports. This means that undrafted additions over that number will require a corresponding release. Stay tuned, the weekend is going to be busy.

Mason Reiger - LB - Wisconsin - Profile by Mark Knight - Badger Of Honor

Reiger is a freak. He tests off the charts, but his motor is his biggest selling point for an NFL team. He won't be outworked, and he will figure out a way to get a quarterback to the ground. He's going to be a steal for a team in the NFL, as he was hiding on a bad Wisconsin team.

Rene Konga - DL - Louisville

Konga was one of the Dolphins 30-visits

Le'Veon Moss - RB - Texas A&M - Profile by Graham Harmon - Gig Em Gazette

A career at Texas A&M hampered by injuries, but when he was at full strength, he was as good as any running back in this draft outside of Jeremiyah Love. Health concerns are real, as he missed significant time each of the previous two seasons, but can be a really pleasant surprise as a late-round pickup.

Moss will receive a $258,000 signing guarantee

Moss was one of the Dolphins 30-visits

Donaven McCulley - WR - Michigan

Mark Gronowski - QB - Iowa

Anthony Hankerson - RB - Oregon State