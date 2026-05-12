Dolphins' undrafted rookie makes shocking decision before ever hitting the field

The Miami Dolphins turned heads with their 13 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, but in many ways, their undrafted free agent class was just as appealing. As a young team, many of them could end up making the Dolphins' final 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Among those expected to have a legitimate shot at making the team was Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss. In fact, Bleacher Report listed Moss as the most likely UDFA to make a final 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, we'll never know if he could, as Moss has decided to retire just days after initially signing his contract ahead of rookie minicamp.

Miami Dolphins rookie UDFA Le'Veon Moss retires days after signing

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, Moss was a projected target for the Dolphins on Day 3 by several outlets. Thus, most were ecstatic when they were able to get the former Texas A&M RB as a UDFA.

Running back is one of the few positions the Dolphins were already pretty well-positioned at, but Moss could have given Jaylen Wright a run for his money when it comes to his spot on the depth chart. At the very least, Moss could've helped stop the bleeding a tad if the Dolphins had decided to trade De'Von Achane.

At the time of writing, the reasons for Moss' sudden retirement are unknown; only that the Dolphins' X account quickly posted that he had been moved to Miami's reserve/retired list.

Where the Dolphins—and for that matter, Moss—go from here remains to be seen. The Aggies' running back did suffer from a share of injuries during his collegiate career, including a season-ending torn ACL he suffered towards the end of the 2024 season and an ankle injury that limited him to just seven games last season. New running backs coach Ladell Betts spoke of those injuries earlier in the day.

"He's very talented. He had some injuries [including ankle] at Texas A&M. The skill set jumps out at you," Betts mentioned.

Following Moss' departure, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson points out that the Dolphins have five running backs currently remaining on the roster: Achane, Wright, Ollie Gordon II, Donovan Edwards, and Anthony Hankerson. Time will tell whether the Dolphins decide to add to the room for the offseason or if they elect to use the extra roster spot to add somewhere else.

Regardless, it's an unfortunate set of circumstances. Moss looked poised to make a run at making the final roster. Although reasons for his quick departure have not yet been made public, we can only hope for his well-being and wish Moss the best in his future.