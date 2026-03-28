Latest Dolphins draft rumor will only fuel De'Von Achane trade talks

Many fans were holding out hope that the survivors of Jon-Eric Sullivan's initial roster purge — namely Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane — would be prioritized as building blocks for the future. Alas, the Denver Broncos came calling with an offer Sullivan couldn't refuse, and Waddle has taken his talents to the Mile High City.

There was a low-pitched clicking sound heard 'round the world that followed the trade — the keyboards of journalists, pundits, and insiders everywhere — seemingly manifesting the reality that De'Von Achane would be next. Nearly 10 days have passed, and Achane remains a Dolphin. The latest draft rumor will not quell Dolphins fans' concerns.

EssentiallySports' draft aficionado Tony Pauline reported from Texas A&M's Pro Day that the Dolphins spent an "extensive" amount of time with Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Moss has some fans in the scouting world, although his fit with the Dolphins is questionable at best.

The Dolphins' running back room in 2026 will feature (barring a trade) De'Von Achane, 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright (who flashed late in 2025), and 2025 sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon (who also had his moments). It's arguably the deepest position group on the team at the moment.

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Le'Veon Moss could telegraph a trade of at least one incumbent RB

Moss has had an injury-plagued career at Texas A&M, including a hamstring injury, torn ACL and MCL, as well as an ankle ailment. For many players, injuries put them in the tank, and they have a hard time rebounding. Aggies head coach Mike Elko gave a glowing endorsement of Moss' approach and lauded his emergence as a model of the program.

"It's great to see him hitting his stride. He's a really good player. He's grown as a man. He's always been this talented, but not always this productive. He's the model in this program now. He's early, has a great mindset, is locked into what we're saying, and all of it goes a long way in how he's playing." Mike Elko

When he has been able to play, he's been impressive. Through four seasons in College Station, he had 321 carries, 1,767 yards (5.5 average), and a whopping 22 TDs. His receiving chops were not nearly as utilized, but he still managed 24 receptions for 236 yards (9.8 average).

Pro Football Focus ranks him as their No. 150 overall prospect in the 2026 draft class and No. 8 among running backs. His rock-solid 75.8 grade in 2025 would've ranked around the top third of running backs if he had enough snaps to qualify.

Lance Zierlein's scouting report for NFL.com reads like a profile of a not-so-flashy back who will nonetheless have a five-plus year career simply because he's adequately good at everything he does.

"Early-down runner with adequate size, good finishing strength and consecutive seasons of injury concerns. There won’t be anything flashy on tape, but Moss consistently adds yards after collision. He has adequate burst to race to the second level and keeps runs alive with solid contact balance, but he lacks the elusiveness and top-end speed associated with more dangerous backs. He can fit any run scheme and will step up to challenge blitzers in pass pro, but limited receiving talent caps his third-down value. Moss profiles as a blue-collar backup capable of shouldering a larger workload when needed." Lance Zierlein

For many teams, this pick would make sense. Capable running backs are particularly valuable, especially when you can find one late in the draft. In NFL.com's four-round mock draft, Moss' name doesn't appear. This puts him squarely in reach with the Dolphins' No. 130 or No. 151 pick, should they truly see value in adding a fourth running back with a foggy path to playing time.

While hardly a pressing need, perhaps the takeaway should be that the new brain trust in Miami is all about value and drafting the best players available. If Moss ends up with the Dolphins, fans will be hoping he's a lot more Jay Ajayi and a lot less Kalen Ballage.