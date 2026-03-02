Dolphins GM's comment on De'Von Achane should put an end to trade talk

The Miami Dolphins have tough decisions to make over the course of the next week, but one of their biggest moves may not come until after free agency and the NFL Draft are in the rearview mirror.

Jon-Eric Sullivan mentioned his core players during his speech at the NFL Combine. He said that Jordyn Brooks, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, and Aaron Brewer are keys to the team's rebuild. He also said he would entertain trade offers if one came along that he couldn't refuse.

ESPN's Dan Graziano believes that the Dolphins will instead extend three of those four.

Dan Graziano sees a contract extension coming for Miami Dolphins' De'Von Achane, others

Achan is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but getting him signed ahead of next year will save the team money. Brewer and Brooks are under contract through the 2026 season as well.

"Expect the Dolphins to work on extensions this offseason for running back De'Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Miami is under new management and likely entering something of a rebuild." Dan Graziano

Sullivan has stated that any extension won't come until this summer as he works to get the cap under control and deals with adding players to the roster through the draft and free agency. Miami is not rushing into anything with extensions at this time.

Many believe the futures of those players will be contingent on how many moves the Dolphins make before free agency begins and the cap ramifications they carry, specifically Tua Tagovailoa.

It makes sense to get all three under contract, but if Sullivan also receives quality offers for any of those three, would he turn them down? As great as each player has been in Miami, it's hard to see any of those three still around when the team is making strides toward competing in the playoffs.

Of those three, Achane has the most value to the Dolphins. He is an electric game-changing running back, and that is also a reason why other teams may pursue him via trade.