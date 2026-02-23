Dolphins have no excuses with De'Von Achane after Cowboys Javonte Williams news

Miami Dolphins fans are wondering when they will learn who Jon-Eric Sullivan really is as a general manager, and whether he stands by his word or will continue the mistakes of his predecessor.

Dolphins fans can look at De'Von Achane's contract as a starting point. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Miami could sign him to an extension now and likely save a few million compared to the escalated cost of waiting another year. Or they can extend him now.

Miami doesn't have the money to throw around right now. They have to get the cap under control, but getting an extension done for Achane still makes sense this year. Now Sullivan has a blueprint for that contract thanks to the Dallas Cowboys.

Javonte Williams' extension becomes the blueprint for a Miami Dolphins extension of De'Von Achane

Williams received an extension with the Cowboys last week that will keep the running back around for the next three seasons. The three-year deal is worth up to $24 million, averaging $8 million per season.

There has been some speculation that Achane will want more than Williams. Should he be paid more? Williams spent his first four seasons with the Broncos before last year. He wasn't always consistent, but he became a big part of the Dallas offense in 2025.

Both players are similar statistically, but Achane's numbers pop more, given they're off a three-year window instead of five. Both players have value in their teams' passing games as receivers, making it easier to compare the two side by side. We compared the two over the last three seasons, and Achane has done better.

Javonte Williams Statistic De'Von Achane 49 Games played 44 608 Rushing attempts 544 2,488 Rushing yards 3,057 18 Touchdowns 22 134 Receptions 172 711 Receiving yards 1,277 4 Receiving TDs 13 0 Pro Bowls 1

Achane has done more in less time in several categories. If he stays healthy, there is no reason to believe that he won't statistically lead in all categories over Williams. The question is how much more should he be paid, if any?

The ceiling for a new Achane deal will be what James Cook got with the Bills. The 4-year deal he signed in August, ahead of the 2025 season, will pay him $46 million, with $28.2 million guaranteed. His average annual cap is $11.5 million.

Miami shouldn't want to get that high without having an out in years three and four. Bad deals and bloated contracts are why the Dolphins are in this position to begin with. Breaking this habit is what will change the franchise's direction.

On the other hand, Sullivan has repeatedly said that Achane, Jaylen Waddle, and a couple of others are building blocks for the franchise. If that is the case, Achane should get a deal sometime before the 2026 season begins.

Miami's running back will likely get a little more than Williams, but far less than Cook, as it should be a three-year extension and not four. Regardless, the Cowboys opened the door of communication between Sullivan and Achane's agent. It's in their court now to do something.