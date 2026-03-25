Adam Schefter's latest RB market report will give Dolphins GM nightmares

We have all heard about the four building blocks that Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan believes are on the roster. One of those players is De'Von Achane.

The Dolphins' top offensive weapon is heading into a contract year, but the Dolphins have been coy about when he might expect to get an extension. Given their salary cap situation, it would make sense to extend after June 1st when they get the Bradley Chubb cap money.

Adam Schefter believes that Achane is one of three running backs who will get huge extensions this offseason, at some point.

Now that Jaxson Smith-Njigba has reset the wide receiver market, the running back position is next.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/mghCNo4tHK pic.twitter.com/dKECJVwwfC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2026

Adam Schefter predicts Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane will get a big extension this offseason

If Achane remains with the Dolphins, it will make fans very happy. The dual-threat running back brings a lot of value to the team's offensive system.

"De'Von Achane is going to cash in. There are going to be some huge running back deals that get done, at some point, this offseason. " Adam Schefter

Schefter believes that Achane, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs will all get extensions. Gibbs and Robinson are cemented into their respective organizations, but Achane is a bit different.

Achane continues to be the talk around the league. Speculation persists that Sullivan and the Dolphins could trade him this offseason. Despite that, Sullivan has been steadfast in his conviction that Achane is a player he wants to build around. That has not been enough to quell the trade talks.

A deal for any of these three may not happen soon. General managers will likely face pushback from players' agents, who will want to see what the other RBs get before agreeing to a deal. This maximizes their leverage.

Achane is an interesting watch. The Dolphins are at the mercy of their cap restrictions. They have already moved some money around by adding voidable years to his rookie contract to spread more of the guaranteed money out over time. They needed to do this to get back under the cap following the Jaylen Waddle trade.

If and when an extension happens, those voidable years will change. Getting there is the problem, and it could inevitably cost the Dolphins more money if the other two RBs sign deals first.

Schefter doesn't say that Miami will be the team to give him the contract, and that will keep fans on pins and needles until a deal is finally done.

After years of watching running backs' salaries dwindle, the featured-back money looks to get reset this offseason.