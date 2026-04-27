Dolphins undrafted RB addition could spell trouble for 2024 draft pick

De'Von Achane is considered the building block of the Miami Dolphins' offense. Ollie Gordon saw a considerable uptick in snaps last season, but Jaylen Wright has been a forgotten running back. He may become expendable.

Throughout the draft process, there were rumors and speculation that the Dolphins would draft Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss. That didn't happen. "Whew," said Wright...probably. Then, after the draft, Moss was announced as one of the Dolphins' UDFA additions.

Moss' arrival could mean the Dolphins are looking at their roster and realizing some changes may be needed.

Jaylen Wright's future with the Miami Dolphins will come down to training camp

For Wright, training camp is his opportunity to prove that he can be better than what he has been. The Dolphins had traded up for Wright in the 2024 draft, but he has been an afterthought in their offense. Statistically, the 4th round pick has 8 receptions for 52 yards and 138 rushes for 537 yards and two touchdowns.

Wright's numbers are not the problem; his consistency with the ball is. There are times when it appears he has turned the corner and is making defenders pay, but a series or two later, he is being knocked back after a bad decision or missing a lane.

Moss is interesting because he is coming off an injury. Graham Harmon of Gig'Em Gazette sees him as one of the best RBs in this year's draft, had he not been injured.

"A career at Texas A&M was hampered by injuries, but when he was at full strength, he was as good as any running back in this draft outside of Jeremiyah Love. Health concerns are real, as he missed significant time each of the previous two seasons, but he can be a really pleasant surprise as a late-round pickup."

This will be the interesting side note to the offseason. Training camp will separate players as the team works toward a 53-man roster. If Moss is going to take Wright's spot on the roster, he needs to stay healthy and showcase his talent; if Wright is going to keep him off the roster, he needs to take the step forward that everyone has been waiting for.