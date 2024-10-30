Mike McDaniel's baffling Jaylen Wright comments infuriate Dolphins fans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are perfectly fine with keeping certain players from being involved in an actual game. Head coach Mike McDaniel believes it is one of those situations where players simply need to take advantage when given a chance.
Following yet another loss, McDaniel faced a question about rookie running back Jaylen Wright not getting more of an opportunity. The rookies have looked good when given that chance.
Wright had two touches against the Arizona Cardinals and ran for 18 yards, but McDaniel isn't ready to give him more reps just yet. McDaniel said it was "trending" toward Wright getting more carries, but the offense only had eight possessions.
You really need to dissect McDaniel's comments as he continues to ramble on about nothing in particular. What he did say, however, won't make fans very happy if they were hoping to see Wright get more carries.
Mike McDaniel's excuse for Jaylen Wright's lack of touches makes no sense
"In hindsight, our plan in the game, in particular with Jaylen, was to have him get more opportunities. It was trending that way and then the offense had eight possessions," said McDaniel. "I would have been surprised if you guys would have told me, 'Yeah, he had two carries.' I would have been like, 'What? What happened?' That wasn't the plan going in."
The plan was to get Wright more carries? He touched the ball twice. McDaniel might need reminding that he calls the plays.
De'Von Achane is the featured back, and while Raheem Mostert ran well near the goal line, he wasn't as productive outside of the 20 as Wright had shown when given the chance. It's a mystery why the Dolphins draft players and then don't play them.
The Dolphins need to win football games, and if that hurts someone's feelings when they are not getting time on the field, then so be it. Wright gives the Dolphins a better chance than Mostert, and Mohamed Kamara is a better option than Anthony Walker. Both remain firmly on the bench, or in the case of Kamara, not even active.