3 major questions facing Dolphins after brutal loss to Cardinals in Week 8
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got a huge boost with the return of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, but the inability to keep Kyler Murray out of the game ultimately was too much for Mike McDaniel's team.
The Dolphins led for the entire game before they gave up a last-second field goal that gave the Arizona Cardinals the win. The Dolphins played well, but when they needed it, they couldn't figure out how to get it done.
Tua didn't play poorly, but there was clearly some rust on the field. The center/quarterback exchange wasn't good, and it cost the Dolphins two points when the ball went out of the end zone, giving the Cardinals two points.
The Dolphins did clean up a lot of the mess they have had throughout the year, but this game is what will end their season. Fans are not sure what is going on. Here are three things that are being talked about.
Where do the Dolphins go from here?
This is a popular question on social media. Miami should have won this game, but where and at who do you point the finger? The defense played great for three quarters, but then on two final drives, they just laid down and let the Cardinals move the ball.
Offensively, the Dolphins played well in the passing game and the run game. Tua didn't throw an interception or even one that should have been picked. He threw one touchdown pass, and the Dolphins ran for two others. They scored 28 points, but it wasn't enough.
Play-calling wasn't great, but it wasn't bad either. It was conservative when they needed to be, and they took chances when the opportunity arrived. The penalties were down quite a bit, and none were called that had a major impact on the outcome or that negated a scoring opportunity. Even special teams weren't horrible.
The answer? There isn't one.
Should the Dolphins sell off the team and rebuild?
The investments Miami has made in several players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are not paying off. The stats look great, but when a team like the Cardinals can beat you without top players like the Dolphins have, you have to wonder what's next.
The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Buffalo Bills are up next for Miami. The Dolphins' season is, for all intent and purpose, over. Miami should explore the opportunity to free up cap space, and if that means moving players they don't want to, maybe they need to consider it.
One thing the Dolphins can't do is buy at the deadline. Any trades the Dolphins make at this point to fix their roster or make them better are wasted on a season with only two wins. The biggest problem for Chris Grier? He doesn't have the expendable personnel that can be traded because his roster, aside from his top few players, are not players others would want.
Dolphins defense is overrated, and Anthony Weaver needs to fix it
This loss is on the defense. They couldn't stop Murray, which was a problem, but downfield, the Dolphins' secondary couldn't keep the Cardinals' receivers from getting open. Instead, they often lost them as they adjusted. Murray did exactly what we knew he would. He bought time in and out of the pocket and allowed his receivers to create space. The Dolphins can't do that on offense.
When the Cardinals needed it the most, they ran the ball down the Dolphins' defensive throats and Weaver couldn't come up with a way to stop them.
The Dolphins opted to go cheap this offseason, and it shows on the field. There is a lack of quality backups on both sides of the ball and only a few true playmakers. Grier never had a vision of how to build this team, and now, the Dolphins are staring at one of the worst seasons in their franchise history.