Dolphins need to call Browns about dream target before NFL trade deadline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to sell any key players by the trade deadline, but if they are going to shop around for players who could help them, one player makes a lot of sense.
The Cleveland Browns look to be heading toward a fire sale. They have one win, their starting quarterback is out for the year, and they have already traded away one of their top receivers, Amari Cooper.
The Browns traded with Dallas for Cooper in 2022. He rewarded Cleveland with two back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but they are going nowhere this year. There is speculation that star pass-rusher Myles Garrett might be available, although it still feels like a long shot, given the asking price the Browns would set. The Dolphins would be thrilled to land Garrett, but the player they should be trying to pry away is tight end David Njoku.
Dolphins should trade for Browns tight end David Njoku before the deadline
The Dolphins need a George Kittle-like tight end in this system. Jonnu Smith is playing well, but imagine putting both of them on the field. Njoku would be returning to his hometown, where he played at the University of Miami, and would be a big improvement at the position.
Miami can afford to part with, say, I don't know, Julian Hill to make roster space. They could afford to move Tanner Conner, who is taking up a roster spot because the Dolphins are not using him, and they could release or trade Durham Smythe because he, too, is starting to take a back seat. Smythe has gone from taking over 70 percent of the offensive snaps in 2023 to just 35 percent this season.
The Dolphins could have a top duo at the position, and if Mike McDaniel can figure out how to use them, the offense might open up enough that Tyreek Hill can once again dominate.
But hey, Garrett would be pretty good, too.