DeAndre Hopkins trade ends Tyreek Hill reunion talk once and for all
By Brian Miller
So far, wide receivers have been the big movers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and now another spot that perhaps could have seen Tyreek Hill leave the Miami Dolphins is now filled. The Tennessee Titans are sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, ending speculation that Hill could have been sent back to reunite with Patrick Mahomes. Once again, the Chiefs are getting a lot better and are still undefeated.
Just recently, the league saw Amari Cooper leaving Cleveland for the Buffalo Bills and the Jets made the trade everyone knew was going to happen when the Raiders moved Davante Adams. Now, the Chiefs are making another WR move. The trade will improve the KC roster and give Hopkins a legit shot at making it to the Super Bowl, perhaps winning it.
Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs
So far, the moves that have been made have been in exchange for mid-round picks, mostly. The Jets gave up a third-rounder that can turn into a Round 2 selection, the Bills gave up a fifth-rounder for Cooper, and now the Chiefs are getting Hopkins for a fifth-rounder that could become a fourth-round pick.
The Dolphins are not in the market to trade to Tyreek Hill, but it would be interesting to know if other teams had inquired about the speedy receiver. The Buccaneers could still be looking for receiver help - they lost Chris Godwin for the year with a dislocated ankle and will be without Mike Evans for a while due to a hamstring injury he aggravated in Week 7.
In San Francisco, Brandon Aiyuk is out for the year with a torn ACL. The Dolphins reportedly are adamant they will not move Hill, but this is the NFL, and anything can happen right up to the point of the deadline passing. One thing is for certain, the Chiefs are making sure they remain the favorites to go back to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year by shoring up the one area they were the weakest at.