NFL insider reveals whether Dolphins will deal Tyreek Hill before the trade deadline
By Brian Miller
Despite the fact the Miami Dolphins have only won two games this year, the NFL trade deadline has been helping fuel rampant speculation about one of the team's best players. An insider is throwing ice water on the idea.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic is saying that the Dolphins are "not going to move" Tyreek Hill. Russini was on the Scoop City Podcast when she talked about some of the players that could be moving in the next couple of weeks.
Naturally, Russini isn't going to say where the knowledge comes from, but it does align with theDolphins' plans for the future. Miami gave Hill more money this offseason to keep him happy. His contract runs through 2026 and while Hill said he was considering retiring after the 2025 season, he has long since stopped talking about the possibility.
The Dolphins have no plans to trade Tyreek Hill before the deadline
Miami may still be involved in trade talks elsewhere, but Hill leaving Miami was a long shot at best. It has been fun playing Devil's Advocate about the potential move and we will probably throw some more out there to chew over the next two weeks, but the reality is Hill is too valuable to the Dolphins and they really can't afford to let him go.
Miami's offense has been bad enough this year and it would only get worse if Hill wasn't on the team. Miami would have to get a lot in return to move him, but we also have to remember, the Dolphins don't openly talk about trades they are working on, so again, until the deadline passes, this is a hot topic that will continue to generate loads of headlines until Nov. 5 arrives.
Miami is 2-4 on the season, but the team is only 1.5 games out of competing for the final playoff spot in the AFC. That will significantly change if the Dolphins lose the next two games and drop to 2-6. This could force Chris Grier to make some tough calls, though dealing Hill seems to be off the table.