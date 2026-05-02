Bleacher Report lists this Dolphins UDFA as the most likely to make final 53

Sometimes, some players stand out for no apparent reason. They seem to have that "it" factor. Take Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent Mason Reiger out of Wisconsin, for example. He sticks out as a player who will be culled into something better than an UDFA.

We are not the only ones who see it. Bleacher Report recently named the most likely UDFA to make every NFL team's roster. For the Dolphins, they named Reiger.

Interestingly enough, it was Le'Veon Moss who stood out early, given the Dolphins' pre-draft interest in the running back, but when you dive into Reiger's tape, it is easy to see why BR has him on their list.

Miami Dolphins UDFA Mason Reiger could turn heads this offseason in pursuit of a roster spot

Reiger has to develop further before he is ready to make an impact on the field, but that is what training camp is for. He is fortuitous given his position. The Dolphins are not deep at defensive end. They added Trey Moore in round four.

The addition of Moore and Reiger will bring the total edge rushers to nine. It may seem like a lot, but consider the roster at this point.

Robert Beal, Jr. - 4 years - 0 starts

Seth Coleman - 1 year - Signed to a futures deal - no NFL game experience

Cameron Goode - 4 years - 1 start

Derrick McLendon - 1 year - 1 game 0 starts

David Ojabo - 5 years - 1 start

Chop Robinson - 3 years - 4 starts

Josh Uche - 6 years - 4 starts

Looking at the roster, it's clear that the Dolphins have changed direction, and given the quality of experience among the players, Reiger has a great chance to make the roster, if not get playing time during his rookie season.

"While Reiger may not have the polish or the play strength to be an every-down edge-setting defender early in his career, he might just carve out a rotational role in Miami's even front."

We can't argue this. Reiger stands out. He is physical off the snap, smart, and disciplined. He needs to be polished, of course, but as Jon-Eric Sullivan said about Seydou Traore, "there is moldable clay" to work with.