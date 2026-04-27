Dolphins may have found undrafted gem at pass rusher nobody is talking about

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2026 draft on Saturday, but Jon-Eric Sullivan had made a point to say that they would sign as many as 8-10 undrafted free agents. So far, they are doing what they said.

On Saturday night, several players were added to the incoming list of rookies, but one player stands out as someone who may become a starter.

Wisconsin's Mason Reiger wasn't drafted over the weekend, and that should leave a pretty big chip on his shoulder. The kind of chip that will push him to be great. Reiger may not have been drafted, but he is a physical element that can't be overlooked.

Miami Dolphins signing Mason Reiger as an UDFA will someday make teams regret not drafting him

The Dolphins made more than few eyebrow raising draft picks, Caleb Douglas in early round three stands out. As the draft progressed, it became clear that the Dolphins were looking for players who fit a specific mold. They wanted mentally and physically tough players. Reiger continued that trend after the draft.

"Reiger is a freak." Mark Knight, who covers the Badgers for Badger of Honor, saw Reiger as being a steal in the late rounds of the draft. As an UDFA, Reiger will be just that.

"Reiger is a freak. He tests off the charts, but his motor is his biggest selling point for an NFL team. He won't be outworked, and he will figure out a way to get a quarterback to the ground. He's going to be a steal for a team in the NFL, as he was hiding on a bad Wisconsin team. However, his Shrine Bowl performance showed what he can do when he is given the opportunity. He's going to be one of the next great Wisconsin OLBs in the NFL."

Reiger has a good shot at making the Dolphins roster. They want to keep players who can change the mindset in the room. They want tough, physical presences with leadership ability. Miami's outside linebacker unit isn't strong. Willie Gay could get more playing time, but the unit's depth is the problem.

Reiger has a shot at the 53 because of that depth. It won't be handed to him, however. Reiger has a ways to go before he is anointed a starter, but if he does make the roster, he will make a huge impression out of the gate on special teams alone. Fans may not know him now, but the feeling is that it won't be the case by the end of training camp.