Dolphins' top free agent targets after massive draft haul and UDFA signings

The 2026 NFL Draft is over. The Miami Dolphins started the weekend with 11 total picks, which eventually turned into 13, and they used every one of them to help fill out this roster.

The Dolphins aren't done, though. After signing almost as many undrafted free agents, Miami will soon look to add some veterans still available on the open market -- at the right price. Prior to the draft, that "right price" for Miami was generally a one-year, minimum contract to all parties...take it or leave it.

One could assume that will continue to be the case for anyone new they bring in, but that may not totally be the case. The Dolphins currently have the lowest amount of cap space in the NFL at just above $1.8 million in availability, but they will get some added savings post-June 1. Much of that will go to the incoming baker's dozen, but there will be money left over still for Miami to bring in veteran free agents, and it could, surprisingly, go to some of the top talent still available.

Top veteran free agents the Miami Dolphins could look to bring in following the 2026 NFL Draft

A.J. Epenesa, Defensive End

As of now, this one might have the most legs. Former Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa already visited the Dolphins just over a week ago, indicating interest from both sides. Add in the fact that edge rusher was one of the most significant needs for Miami coming into the draft, yet they didn't use a pick on the position until the fourth round, and this pairing could come to fruition.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan did double up on edge rushers with Texas' Trey Moore and Iowa's Max Llewellyn, as well as sign Western Michigan's Rodney McGraw as a UDFA. However, early on, those guys will focus more on developing and making the team than anything else.

Meanwhile, Epenesa could come in right away and start, or at the very least, be a considerable piece in the rotation.

David Njoku, Tight End

This is one I have trouble seeing happening, but theDolphins haven't given up yet on pursuing former Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku. Likewise, I have no doubts that the feeling is mutual, with Njoku having played collegiately at the University of Miami.

Getting the numbers to add up, though, is the key. As of March, Njoku's market value was estimated at $10 million annually. For this to work, that number will need to drastically go down, and I'm not sure how much of a hometown discount Njoku would be willing to take.

The Dolphins added a pair of tight ends in this draft, leaving them with seven currently on the roster. I don't think that plays a factor, though, as Njoku would immediately be Miami's TE1 if he were to sign, but the money difference will be the issue.

Rasul Douglas, Cornerback

A broken clock is right twice a day. That's how you have to look at the tenure of Chris Grier as the Dolphins' GM sometimes.

Grier was yearning to sign Rasul Douglas all last offseason. To his credit, he never budged from his initial offer, and at the witching hour prior to the start of last season, Douglas finally agreed.

One year later, we're in a similar boat. The Dolphins again desperately need CB help, and Douglas remains available in free agency. He'll turn 32 before the start of the season, but Douglas was a pleasant surprise last year and easily Miami's top corner. If he were to re-sign, there's every chance he would be again.

Trevon Diggs, Cornerback

The Dolphins drafted Chris Johnson in the first round, but their remaining secondary additions primarily are at safety. They'll have to turn back to the FA market to get some added help on the corners.

Douglas would be my first choice for the Dolphins, given the familiarity and his success last season. However, if that doesn't work out, I can see Sullivan and the front office turning their attention to someone like Trevon Diggs.

Diggs signed a massive deal with the Cowboys in 2023, but unfortunately suffered a season-ending ACL injury early that year and was never quite the same in his tenure with Dallas. Following his release from the Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers picked Diggs up off waivers. Diggs would only suit up for the Packers for two games, but the connection with Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley is already there.

After two releases, Diggs is likely seeking a prove-it type deal to show teams that he is still the player he was when he totaled 11 interceptions in 2021. And up until now, Sullivan has been all about bringing in players on prove-it type contracts, so there could be mutual interest.