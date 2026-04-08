Dolphins refuse to quit on former Pro Bowl tight end pursuit

Malik Willis doesn't have many weapons at his disposal. Not yet anyway. The Miami Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle, and opened the first day of voluntary workouts with De'Von Achane a no-show. It's not the start Willis probably had in mind.

Miami has several needs on offense, and receiver is just one of them. Offensive line depth, a reliable starting tackle, and a tight end are also needed. That is where David Njoku comes into the picture.

According to the latest rumors, the former Browns standout TE and the Dolphins have "mutual interest" and could get something done before the draft, if not after. It's not the first time Dolphins fans have heard about the connection.

Miami Dolphins and David Njoku would be perfect fits as "mutual interest" rumor grows

The Dolphins and Njoku have been the topic of conversation since early March, when it was first reported that Miami had interest in the TE. In late March, more reports surfaced of the Dolphins' interest. Here we go again.

For nine seasons, the veteran TE played in Cleveland, but on March 12th, the Browns decided to get out of the nearly $55 million contract they owed him and released him. Initial interest around the league has been lukewarm, but that may be coming to an end.

The Miami #Dolphins and former #Browns TE David Njoku have MUTUAL INTEREST pic.twitter.com/GrxrAdCczb — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 7, 2026

Sullivan has been excited about the potential returning TE Greg Dulcich has shown, but outside of him, the Dolphins' cupboards are rather bare. Miami has five players on the roster at the position, but only Ben Sims is likely to stick outside of Dulcich. The offense could use the help.

The Dolphins are no strangers to short-term contracts at the position. Miami refurbished Jonnu Smith's career, turning him into a Pro Bowler, then traded him before the 2025 season. They signed Darren Waller to replace him. When Waller was healthy, he played well for the Dolphins.

There are always obstacles that could stand in the way of the two sides agreeing to a deal. The Dolphins will likely want a short-term deal with little guarantees. Njoku is likely to want either a fully guaranteed contract (if it's short) or easily attainable incentives.

Signing Njoku before the draft will free Sullivan from having to address the need in the first three rounds. There is talent at the position later in the draft, but those players are a year or two away from impacting the roster. Miami has time on its side, being under no pressure to win now.

Will the two sides find a common ground? If they actually do have mutual interest, something should get done.