Dolphins linked to former Pro Bowl tight end with Miami ties

The Miami Dolphins are expected to be relatively quiet when free agency starts, but that won't stop the rumor mill from churning. Over the years, the Dolphins have garnered the reputation of being big spenders in free agency, so it makes sense that they'll be linked to many of the big-time players available in the new year.

However, this is a different regime with a totally different mindset. That fact hasn't set in for many in the media yet, though. That's why it's no surprise that the Dolphins are being linked to a top tight end this offseason period, the Cleveland Browns' David Njoku.

As mentioned in a previous post of mine, the Dolphins are also being linked to Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely. All of Miami's tight ends from a year ago are free agents. Thus, it makes sense when someone of Njoku's caliber becomes available that the Dolphins could be persuaded to bring the 29-year-old back home to South Florida. Yet, like with Likely, that pairing seems relatively unrealistic.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano has the Miami Dolphins as a top landing spot for David Njoku

In his Five Best Landing Spots for David Njoku in 2026 article, Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano lists the Dolphins as a possibility. Njoku spent his college days at the University of Miami, and it would be great to bring him home and fill a position of need for the Dolphins to instantly be their TE1. However, given where the Dolphins are at right now as an organization and little to spend overall in free agency, this pairing seems highly unlikely.

According to Spotrac, Njoku's market value is roughly $10 million annually. While Miami could be willing to offer quarterback Malik Willis $20+ million annually, it's nearly a guarantee that he's the

only FA the Dolphins are willing to throw lucrative money at this offseason.

Having to offload Tua Tagovailoa's massive contract puts a damper on the team financially. Plus, it's not general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's preference to spend a lot in free agency, based on his experience in Green Bay.



In his piece, Fabiano notes Darren Waller is a free agent, and at the NFL Combine, Sullivan all but admitted that Waller is as good as gone. However, that doesn't automatically open the door for Njoku's homecoming to South Florida. On the contrary, I'd wager talks don't materialize at all. Fabiano's other landing spots -- the Eagles, Chiefs, Commanders, and Buccaneers -- make much more sense for the veteran tight end.

The Dolphins are in full rebuild mode, and Sullivan has already said he wants to get younger. Signing Njoku -- who will be 30 years old when next season starts -- at a lucrative deal doesn't make sense if that holds true. Moreover, Njoku has spent his entire career being disappointed with the Browns. He deserves to go to a team that expects to compete in 2026, which the other teams listed can provide him.

Another note that Fabiano makes in his analysis is the same one that ESPN's Aaron Schatz made in his projecting one signing for every NFL team piece that draws skepticism in their reasoning. That is the inclusion of targets being available following the release of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

A reminder that Westbrook-Ikhine caught just 11 passes in his lone season with the Dolphins and was an afterthought for much of the year. Fabiano's argument that his release, along with Tyreek Hill's, who was lost for the season following a gruesome injury in Week 4, "opens plenty of targets," raises questions regarding his understanding of Miami's offense.

Njoku is a terrific player and deserves the payday coming his way. At his age, it may be the last substantial one of his career. And if the Dolphins were in a different spot and fighting for contendership, I'd be all in on bringing him home. However, Miami must go through the growing pains of getting out of Tagovailoa's contract, and sadly, that means short-term, minimal deals for FA veterans.

At tight end, I'd expect the Dolphins to re-sign both Greg Dulcich and Julian Hill, as well as draft one at some point of the 2026 NFL Draft. A splash like Njoku, though, just isn't in the cards.