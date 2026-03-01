Dolphins linked to intriguing playmaker ready for bigger role

New Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan knows that he has his work cut out for him in constructing a new roster. The reality is that the Dolphins have several positions of need for depth, but next to no money and not enough draft picks to fill them all.

Not counting the quarterback position, which requires its own tier, pass rusher and cornerback are arguably Miami's biggest needs. After all, after Chop Robinson, the Dolphins literally have no one on the edges, and at CB, they're bringing back late-round picks and guys coming off injuries with little experience.

However, tight end may be the next most important issue for Sullivan to address, and that has one analyst projecting that they could roll out the cash for one top free agent.

ESPN analyst predicts Miami Dolphins to sign TE Isaiah Likely in free agency

In his projecting one signing for every NFL team article, ESPN's Aaron Schatz has the Dolphins signing Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely during the upcoming free agency process. At first glance, the move makes some sense. After all, all of Miami's 2025 tight ends are free agents, so the Dolphins will be linked to nearly every free agent TE. Plus, Sullivan essentially said that Darren Waller is as good as gone this past week when talking at the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, with Likely projected to sign a deal in the range of two years for $17.6 million, according to Over The Cap, a signing in Miami seems unlikely. Also, Schatz's reasoning that Miami is a place "to shine in a Miami offense that doesn't need to feed a lot of other receivers after it released Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine," should ring alarm bells to those with the fan base. Hill, obviously, makes sense, but Westbrook-Ikhine caught just 11 passes last year for the Dolphins and was an afterthought in the offense.

To add further speculation of a Likely-to-Miami deal is that the Dolphins are in salary-cap purgatory, regardless of how the situation plays out with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As of now, they have just $772,000 in cap space and will need to find ways to create more. Tua and pass rusher Bradley Chubb are likely to be the Dolphins' two post-June 1 cuts and will create more down the road, but the organization isn't in the position to shell out a bunch of money in free agency this year. Nor does it seem to be in Sullivan's interest.

When talking to the media this week at the NFL Combine, Sullivan made clear he's looking forward to the NFL Draft, practically bypassing the free agency period in the process. His attitude hinted that Miami won't be big spenders this offseason, and maybe not ever, given the Green Bay Packers' history of staying relatively quiet in free agency.

Instead, I'd expect Miami to bring back guys like Julian Hill and Greg Dulcich on cheaper contracts. Hill has progressed during his time in Miami, and Dulcich was a nice middle-of-the-season addition last year. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq -- the top-rated tight end by most in this class -- has also been linked to the Dolphins in Round 1. Previously, Sadiq was viewed as an option for Miami if Sullivan gets his wish and is able to trade down. However, his recent performance at the Combine may force the Dolphins to look more closely at him at No. 11 overall.

Either way, the Chris Grier era in Miami is over, and it's time for outlets and some fans to grow accustomed to it. In all likelihood, the Dolphins will do next to nothing this free agency period outside of signing a few veterans to cheap, short-term deals. Therefore, the odds of the former Ravens TE landing in South Florida are not...likely.