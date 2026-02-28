Kenyon Sadiq's full combine results just sent unmistakable message to Dolphins GM

The NFL Combine entered its second full day Friday after an impressive showing by the defensive linemen and linebackers on Thursday, with defensive backs and tight ends taking the field to show what they can do in front of all 32 NFL teams. Considering their secondary depth chart is, well...less than desirable at the moment, the Miami Dolphins brass was hopefully paying plenty of attention to both the cornerback and safety workouts to kick off the day.

While there were plenty of standout performances in that group (especially the safeties), it was one of the tight ends who stole the show.

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was already the consensus top tight end in the 2026 class, but he cemented his place at the top with an unbelievable workout. A 43.5" vertical jump, an 11'2" broad jump, and a Combine-record 4.39 40-yard dash for tight ends all culminated in one of the best testing days in recent memory.

After such a dominant performance, Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan may have to look past needs at other positions and consider targeting the playmaker at No. 11 overall.

Kenyon Sadiq's dominant NFL Combine workout could force Miami Dolphins to target him at pick 11

I already know what many of you may be thinking. Why would Sullivan target a tight end, as talented as that tight end might be, with his first pick as the Dolphins GM? His background with the Green Bay Packers would suggest that he will focus on one of the premium positions at pick 11, like receiver, cornerback, or offensive/defensive line.

While that is probably the smart thing to do, especially with the lack of pass rushers and outside corners on the roster currently, Sadiq may be the kind of athletic specimen that is hard to pass up on.

While he didn't dominate in college from a statistical standpoint, it's rare that tight ends are the focal point of offense at that level. You may get the occasional Harold Fannin Jr. or Tyler Warren who get the lion's share of the targets for their offense, but tight ends are often secondary options, even ones as gifted as Sadiq.

His film shows an explosive mover with untapped potential as a receiver, and a much better blocker than his 6'3", 241-pound frame would suggest. In an offense that can utilize his raw speed and ability to block on the move, he could be a star in the making. Miami's offense would be a great fit in that regard.

I would still bet that Sullivan ultimately goes with a higher-value position at pick 11, but don't be shocked if he at least considers going with Sadiq if the board falls the right way.