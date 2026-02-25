Dolphins fans need to pay attention to these position groups at NFL Combine

The Miami Dolphins roster makeover, rebuild, whatever you want to call it, will begin this week when the annual NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan will get his first opportunity to talk with incoming draft prospects, as well as others in the league.

The combine is more than just measurements and 40 times. There are often behind-the-scenes deals made, free agency is discussed at diners outside the Lucas Oil Stadium, and for new guys to the event, it's an opportunity for some muscle flexing.

Sullivan isn't just taking over the Dolphins; he is trying to rebrand them. He wants a team of devoted football players that will not be swayed by the sandy white beaches of South Beach or the myriad of other off-field distractions. He also needs to pay attention to the position groups he needs the most.

Miami Dolphins have a laundry list of position groups to watch at the NFL Combine

Thursday - February 26th - 3:00 PM - Defensive line and linebackers

Sullivan will get his feet wet on Thursday when the defensive linemen and linebackers take the field. Of all the positions Miami needs to fill, these two are the least of their concerns. That's good for Miami's GM as he navigates his first combine in this type of position.

Defensive tackles and linebackers may not be much of a draw for Sullivan, but defensive end is. The Dolphins currently have Chop Robinson on the roster. The list is pretty much barren after him. Miami needs to pay attention to those players more than the interior.

Friday - February 27th - 3:00 PM - Defensive backs and tight ends

Sullivan needs to roll up his sleeves and get dirty on Friday. The Dolphins are in desperate need of corner help. It's unclear whether Jermod McCoy will do any work, but it's unlikely, as he continues to rehab. Mansoor Delane could turn in an impressive performance that might move him out of Miami's reach at 11.

The tight end position will be notable as Miami needs to find more than a couple of guys who can fill the unit. Miami won't address tight end until day three of the draft, so the deeper guys in particular should be of interest for those Dolphins fans watching from home.

Saturday - February 28th - 1:00 PM - Quarterback, wide receivers, running back

Chris Grier is no longer in Miami, so you can turn off the television when the RBs take the field, but make no mistake, this year's QB and WR classes are important. Miami needs both, moreso at QB. Guys like Ty Simpson, Garret Nussmeier, Carson Beck, Drew Allar, Diego Pavia, and others will be at the forefront of what Sullivan will be watching.

Quarterback will no longer be an afterthought as long as Sullivan is the GM. He has stressed his preference to draft a QB each year if it all possible. This year's class isn't top-heavy, but the developmental depth isn't bad.

Sunday - March 1st - 1:00 PM - Offensive linemen

Sunday will be a busy day for Sullivan and the contingent of Dolphins scouts and coaches. The line is a priority this offseason, but the Dolphins are not 100% sold on using a day one pick on a lineman unless someone unexpectedly falls. Guys like Francis Mauigoa could be available at 11, but his combine measurements will be important.

The Dolphins are looking for guys that can play multiple roles across the line, and there are some decent day two options. One player in particular, Max Iheanachor of Arizona State, could be a day two option. He is a physical athlete with long arms who pushes defensive linemen around.