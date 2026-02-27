David Bailey just ran his way out of reach for Dolphins at pick 11

The Miami Dolphins will have plenty of options when their pick at No. 11 rolls around during the 2026 NFL draft, but one position stands out as a major weakness. You may be thinking the cornerback position, given the impending free agency of both of their starting corners (Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones), leaving the cupboard bare at outside corner, especially.

But no; edge rusher is where their biggest need truly lies.

With only 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson (coming off a sophomore slump) currently on the roster, with the official release of Bradley Chubb coming after June 1st, finding a legitimate starter opposite of Robinson is a non-negotiable. That's where someone like Texas Tech prospect David Bailey comes in. Or, at least would have.

After the NFL Combine performance he just put together, any hopes of the Dolphins adding the dynamic pass rusher to their roster is good as gone.

David Bailey's NFL Combine workout just ended the Miami Dolphins' hopes of landing him

Bailey was already projected to be one of the first few players selected in this year's draft, but how well he performed at the Combine would play a part in just how high he could go. A disappointing day may have been enough for teams to push other prospects above him.

That didn't happen, however, as Bailey kicked off his day with a blazing 4.50 40-yard dash.

Texas Tech DL David Bailey, a likely Top 5 pick, runs a 4.51 40 👀pic.twitter.com/1gRWF93TzZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2026

He followed that up with a solid showing in multiple combine drills, displaying the explosiveness that led to his dominant final season for the Red Raiders. When it was all said and done, Bailey showed that he is one of the better athletes at his position in this year's class, as evidenced by his high RAS (Relative Athletic Score).

David Bailey is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.67 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 68 out of 2046 DE from 1987 to 2026.



Splits projected, all times unofficial, agilities left to run, bench tomorrow.https://t.co/F2ikho2ToD pic.twitter.com/eTOaCsfg6q — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 26, 2026

There are still some concerns in Bailey's game, like his lack of bend and inconsistent run defense, but the NFL will be enamored with his speed and production (14.5 sacks last season). Miami would have undoubtedly been interested, even if he is smaller than what general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will likely be looking for opposite of Robinson.

Regardless, Miami won't have to even think about whether they would take him at pick 11. He will clearly be gone long before then.