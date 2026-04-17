Dolphins show interest in former rival ahead of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins' need for a defensive end took an unexpected twist on Thursday when they dipped into the available free agent market to explore adding a veteran to the roster.

Nothing is imminent yet, but the fact that the Dolphins brought in former Bills defender A.J. Epenesa on a free agent visit. This could be one of those simple exploration visits in case the draft doesn't fall Miami's way, but adding the six-year veteran would make a lot of sense.

Two defensive end visits today.



🏈AJ Epenesa visited the Dolphins.



🏈Dante Fowler visited the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

Miami Dolphins host free agent DE A.J. Epenesa with hopes of potentially filling defensive void

Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Epenesa had been an integral part of the Bills' defense. He started 13 games in 2024 and has been consistently available for much of his career. In total, Epenesa has 24 sacks, four interceptions, and 135 combined tackles.

If the Dolphins can work out a deal, it would make sense. Miami currently has Chop Robinson and Josh Uche on the team and little else off the boundary.

In March, the DE looked to be headed to the Browns before a failed physical ended the talks. He was expected to earn close to $5 million on a one-year deal, per reports.

If the Dolphins do add him, they would be getting a solid depth player and insurance policy, but the veteran does have injury concerns. Most of his issues have kept him from starting, but have not made him 100% unavailable most of his career.

Miami needs veterans on defense, especially if they plan to add several during the draft. Defensive end is one position many feel Miami could address as early as the end of round one.

It is possible, if not likely, that this visit is something they will explore well after the draft. Miami is cash-strapped, with just over $2 million available to use. This year's draft class won't be signed until after June 1st, when they get cap relief from the Bradley Chubb release.

It would be a bit ironic if Epenesa joined the Dolphins and waited until Chubb's money was released, considering that Chubb joined the Bills as a free agent this offseason.

Signing Epenesa makes sense if he can pass his physical and is willing to wait until later in the offseason to join the team.