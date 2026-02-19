3 veteran EDGE options Dolphins should consider to replace Bradley Chubb

By Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley's design, the Miami Dolphins will soon look unrecognizable compared to teams of the past. The Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel influence is rapidly leaving the building, and Bradley Chubb was a victim of that on Monday, as he was officially released.

Between his release and dealing Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline of the 2025 NFL season, the Dolphins are now incredibly thin on the edge. They'll address that concern in April's draft, but Miami also needs some surefire production and veteran leadership in the room.

Still squeezed by salary cap constraints, it's not like the Dolphins can go out and spend a bunch of high-ticket players like Trey Hendrickson or Khalil Mack on the open market. But experienced and feasible options do exist for Miami in free agency and via trade.

Veteran options Dolphins should pursue to replace Bradley Chubb

1. Arden Key

Key has never been a superstar at the NFL level, but he is as consistent as they come. After a slow start to his career with the Raiders, Key has recorded between 4.0 and 6.5 sacks in each of the last five seasons. He has done so with three different franchises.

His market value of $6.7 million per year wouldn't break the bank in Miami, especially on a projected two-year, $13.4 million deal. But the Dolphins could get a ton of bang for their buck for a veteran who also excels against the run.

2. Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad played second-fiddle to Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit, but he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Purely a rotational pass-rusher, but Muhammad recorded 11.0 sacks in 2025 and had a penchant for making plays in big games or moments.

At an estimated cost of $7.9 million annually, on a deal projected to be two years and worth up to $15.8 million, the Dolphins could make out like bandits. Muhammad isn't exactly stout against the run, but he gets after the quarterback.

3. Rashan Gary

Now, this may be a bit greedy. Not only is Gary expensive, and probably too much so for Miami, but Sullivan would have to trade several premier draft picks for him. But the connection between him and the Dolphins' new leadership is obvious, as they were all in Green Bay together.

Perhaps Miami could include a player or two in return to open up cap space and lower the amount of draft capital they'd relinquish. Perhaps this is entirely a non-starter. But he's certainly the best player on this list and a dream replacement for Chubb.